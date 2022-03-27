Howdy market watchers. And just like that, we’re closing out the first quarter of the new year in the week ahead.
Spring has sprung and rains have come just at the right time ahead of corn planting and winter wheat coming out of dormancy. With a cold, dry winter, the wheat crop is several weeks behind normal, so plenty of topdressing with nitrogen continues. Fertilizer prices continue to remain firm as inventory dislocations persist and natural gas has surged, closing the week near $5.50 per million BTU.
The situation in Europe is even more severe as Russia’s Putin this week demanded that natural gas shipments be paid in Russian ruble. European import prices for natural gas are are near $30 per million BTU. This is important as Russia supplies 40% of Europe’s natural gas needs and more than a quarter of its oil. President Joe Biden took a firm stance this week while visiting Europe, proposing that Russia be kicked out of the G20 and that severe consequences would beget any use of chemical weapons.
Meanwhile, the battle wages on in the Ukraine as Russia bolsters its attacks of cities vying for a surrender as opposed to a compromise.
The U.S. equity market is taking all this in stride along with comments by Fed Chair Powell on rising inflation and a faster pace of interest rate hikes. The U.S. jobless report again showed a tightening labor market as the economy steams ahead. First-time jobless claims were the lowest since 1969. The major U.S. equity indices including the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq posted a second straight winning week. The U.S. dollar remains strong as the world’s currency despite growing attempts for countries to settle trade with Russia in non-U.S. denominated notes.
However, support is developing for sanctions to be placed on any countries and companies that do business with Russia. This pressure is being felt by the key ally of China, which could alone help limp along the Russian economy, though at its own risk of facing sanctions. I expect the pressure to further escalate as the U.S. enters election season and reviews tariffs on trade and the overall relationship.
China continues to want and need our agricultural commodities and I encourage the administration to carefully consider how to better leverage the agricultural might of the American farmer.
Russia is losing the very competitive advantage it took from the U.S. grain industry. This is an opportunity like no other to reclaim our rightful role as a stable exporter of quality wheat, barley, corn and soybeans. Sunflowers also present an attractive opportunity for U.S. farmers given Ukraine was the largest exporter of the oil and confectionary seed.
Thursday’s USDA prospective plantings report will be the next mover for grain markets. This highly anticipated report forecasts the number of acres that will be planted to corn, soybeans and spring wheat in the U.S. market. With tight global stocks amid uncertainty in key production and export supplying countries, the acre mix will be especially important in this year’s report. Historically, this is a report of surprises for the market, so expect large movements on the 11 a.m. release. Generally, the expectations are calling for less corn and greater soybean acres.
Buying returned to ag commodity markets this week. While corn, bean and wheat markets closed higher on the week, it was largely in a sideways consolidation move ahead of fresh news. Even after the prospective plantings report is out, the wild cards will remain the extent to which Ukraine is able to plant corn and harvest wheat and barley in the coming weeks and months. U.S. weather during spring plantings also will play a factor should rains cause delays.
Elevated grain markets have continued to weigh on the cattle market. In the coming weeks, I am more optimistic on the nearby fat cattle market than I am for feeder cattle. USDA’s monthly cattle-on-feed report released Friday at 2 p.m. held some surprises with March 1 on-feed numbers slightly higher than expectations, while placements were much higher than expected. Marketings provided some offset of the higher placement number with a greater-than-expected February sales movements. I suspect the higher placement number continues to be lighter cattle being sent to the feed yards due to drought conditions that will take longer to reach kill weights. Thus, I expect next week’s action to weigh more on deferred live cattle contracts versus nearby. I also expect feeders to come under additional pressure as fuller feed yards suggest that buyers can be less aggressive.
One producer commented this week that feed yards wouldn’t provide a bid until after the Cattle-on-Feed report was released due to uncertainty and perhaps the expectation that higher placement numbers would lower bids.
Modifications to the U.S. beef export agreement with Japan this week lowered the risk of safeguard trigger tariffs being enforced by Japan with now three instead of only one condition being met. Exports to China remain strong and should continue with ASF and lower hog producer margins likely to tighten domestic supplies of pork. U.S. pork prices also have been increasing, and H5N1 cases in poultry flocks in several states also should see that alternative protein to beef keep prices supported.
The risk of lower feeder cattle prices remains if we see further bullish developments in corn. Having said that, the herd is shrinking to critical levels and as long as demand remains intact, I foresee a much stronger market for feeders into the summer and fall. If you’re selling cattle here, I advise considering call options to get back in the market. Give me a call if you would like to implement an upside, call option strategy for your operation should markets remain under pressure when you sell your cattle.
If you're ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let's talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
