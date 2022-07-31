Howdy market watchers. Finally, a bounce in the grain markets and rains in the plains, well at least in parts.
Still far from what we would like to see in both categories, but it is a start.
It was a busy last trading week of July with many market-moving data releases and headliners. At the top of that list was reports that U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.9% versus estimates for a 0.3 percentage point gain, stemming from decreases in inventories, residential and nonresidential investment, and government spending. This follows a 1.6% decline in first quarter GDP. While the traditional definition of a recession often is thought of as two consecutive quarters of declining growth in the form of GDP, that’s not the official designation, at least here in the U.S. The UK does in fact define a recession in this way. However, in the U.S., a recession is defined as a “significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months.” This definition and the official determination if we’re in a recession is the job of a committee within the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a nonprofit research organization that is not affiliated with the federal government.
Many factors are taken into consideration including GDP, real income, employment, industrial production and consumer spending. When asked the recession question this week, Fed Chair Powell responded that he does not believe the U.S. is in a recession due to the exceptionally strong labor market. Those comments were delivered following the press conference after the FOMC raised interest rates by another 0.75% on Wednesday. While this increase was largely expected, it was a relief to markets that the much-talked-about 100 basis point increase was taken off the table, for now at least. While the stock market dipped initially, it proceeded to move higher after Chair Powell’s comments were interpreted that future rate hikes may moderate, data depending of course.
Equity markets overall finished the month firm with a three-day, 1,100+ point rally in the Dow Jones, 2,000+ points above end of June levels. Risk assets such as cryptocurrencies also made a resurgence as buyers were back.
Commodities were no exception. Crude oil traded in an $8.87 per barrel range driven by lower weekly crude and gasoline stocks and higher demand, while the natural gas high-low was over $1.40. BASF announced this week cuts in ammonia production due to high natural gas prices. Europe is getting more aggressive at restricting Russian natural gas. As winter approaches, Europe is said to be making preparations for importing liquified natural gas (LNG) and building stock levels. Russia already has cut off Germany, and despite intentions, it seems that Russia remains in the driver’s seat, at least in the immediate term.
The same is true for grain exports out of the Black Sea. Tensions remain high around the export corridor agreement signed last Friday among the Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN. The first vessel was said to be loaded on Friday afternoon, but no grain has left the port. Egypt canceled a February-March shipment from the Ukraine, which I suspect is related to increased insurance costs and potentially quality concerns. Being in the grain business, I know how quickly unmanaged grain in storage can become infested if not cared for properly, especially in hot conditions. This may be the fate of much of the old crop grain still held up in the Ukraine.
Meanwhile, it is estimated that nearly 30%-40% of the new crop wheat has been harvested with much lower yields than last year due to drought conditions and lower fertility in the spring. Storage options for new crop are limited due to the lack of bids and movement of old crop grain. It is highly doubtful that any material grain shipments will occur in the near-term and this will remain a bargaining chip in Russia’s arsenal. The wheat market in particular will be watching these developments closely.
Weather premiums have returned to row crop markets. The U.S. corn belt is getting another draft of heat to start August with only isolated storms. In combination with supportive policies announced by Congress this week for biodiesel, soybeans gapped higher on Tuesday trading in a $1.75 per bushel range. November soybeans closed Friday at $14.68½, above the 100-day moving average. Expect this to continue to be a volatile contract. December new crop corn closed at $6.20, basically right at the 200-day moving average. This contract also gapped higher on Tuesday after a 68-cent trading range.
The lower gaps on the corn ($5.84¼) and soybean ($13.49¼) charts eventually should be filled. Watch for improvements in weather conditions as a catalyst.
Strategie Grains reduced EU corn crop conditions this week that is supportive for global grains amid US corn and soybean condition declines again this past week. The U.S. spring wheat tour resulted in solid expectations, although lower than USDA’s latest estimates. Weekly conditions however were lower than expected. Despite how this spring crop evolves, the wheat market will be a follower of corn and soybeans and impacted by developments in the Black Sea region.
The cattle market experienced a volatile week on surging grains. The feeder contracts in particular yo-yoed gapping lower on Tuesday, filling the gap on Wednesday, trading an inside day Thursday and then trading in a $3.20 per cwt range on Friday. August feeders closed the week at $178.575. The fat cattle contracts traded lower, but held key moving averages. August lLive cattle settled the week at $136.45. The cash market traded at a slight discount at $135.00. Ultimately, the fundamentals are on the side of the bulls in the cattle market. With the second-lowest beef cow herd in 50 years amid continued liquidation, the future gap in cattle supplies is widening. In the near-term, we could see inventories rise due to more cattle coming to market.
Hay stocks are virtually non-existent, most hay grazer is toxic and the need for hay and protein supplements has already begun. The cash market for heavy stockers remains extremely strong.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
