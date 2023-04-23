Howdy market watchers. The coming rain chances seem to be as predicted as the long-awaited recession. Everyone is talking about it, while both have yet to happen.
By the looks of the grain charts, you’d have thought the most favorable conditions already had materialized. Last Friday’s momentous rally that extended through Monday and overnight Tuesday quickly met its fate with a reversal that saw July KC wheat trade a 74-cent range in just four sessions to close the week at $8.25½. This was a ¼ point above the April 13 low, although we did make a lower low Thursday and then Friday at $8.12. Yikes. What a difference a week can make to the market’s bias.
Corn and soybean markets suffered similar liquidation in a three-session selloff that saw new crop December corn give up 25 cents, making new recent lows, and November new crop beans 43 cents. U.S. weekly corn exports came in higher than expected, in fact, at marketing year highs, but failed to buck the downtrend.
The U.S. dollar remained in a tight range and likely to do so until we see the next move by the Fed in early May. There always are explanations assigned to market moves, but the ones I’ve focused on this week include macro headwinds from weaker corporate earnings and hawkish Fed talk that saw a fairly broad-based energy and grain commodity exit. Mounting tensions in the Black Sea region also eased somewhat Wednesday with the resumption of vessel inspections in the Bosporus after a two-day pause followed by Ukraine and Poland coming to an agreement on grain transiting Poland for export ports. Having said that, Russia continues to demand concessions as a prerequisite to renewing the grain corridor deal that expires on May 18. I expect to be addressing this again soon as an explanation for the next market rally.
As discussed in last week’s column, Friday also was expiration for May grain options during which time we usually see market volatility as repositioning occurs. Chicago wheat on Friday traded below its recent April 14 low, but managed to hold above this year’s low from March 22. This contract continues to trade in a 50-cent range between $6.70 and $7.20. A break below $6.65 could see steep losses. However, I believe we will hold. The premium of July KC wheat to July Chicago narrowed some this week, but remains near $1.50 wide. Depending on rains in the southern plains this next week, I believe this spread has the potential to make new highs should totals disappoint. Regardless, abandonment acres released by crop insurance are increasing by the day.
With hay stocks depleted, wheat pasture forage dwindling rapidly due to drought and warm temperatures, producers are keen to get acres appraised so that cattle can be turned out to salvage what remains. Upcoming rain chances, though late in the game, will have a positive impact as wheat heading progresses and begin to fill. First, however, is the threat of a freeze this weekend. Parts of northern Oklahoma will experience near freezing temperatures overnight Saturday with greater impacts in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado.
Overall winter wheat conditions this week remained the worst on record at 27% good to excellent versus 30% last year. Hard red winter wheat conditions slipped 7% in Oklahoma, 2% in Nebraska and Colorado and 1% in Texas, while improving 1% in Kansas though still at only 14% good to excellent. Soft red winter and white wheat conditions improved.
U.S. corn planting continues at an accelerated pace versus the average now at 8%, although behind weekly expectations of 10%. Soybean planting has started early and in some cases before corn planting and is now 4% complete, ahead of expectations at 2% and the five-year average of 1%. Spring wheat planting remains behind as does cotton planting. Producers in southern states await rain and warming soils while those in the north await drying and thawing.
U.S. NOPA soybean crush this week revealed strong demand with figures showing higher than expected crush and lower than expected soybean oil stocks. China is back buying soybeans, with Brazil’s large crop and lack of storage that will encourage exports. This will largely be driven by crush and opportunistic pricing as China’s hog sector remains weak with the spread of African swine flu and massive culling in Q1. We could see strength return to the soybean market next week. Strikes also have been ongoing in Argentina, stalling grain shipments out of the major ports in Rosario. The “soy” dollar incentive has failed in the face of rising inflation as farmers remain tight holders of soybeans as a hedge.
USDA’s monthly cattle-on-feed report was released at 2 p.m. Friday, after the close. Overall, there was a bearish bias to the report, with April 1 on-feed coming in higher than expected at 95.6% versus 95.0%, although still the second lowest of the last six years. This decline versus last year represents the largest in 35 months. March placements were much higher than expected at 99.4% versus 94.8% and suggests another round of drought driven inventory is upon us. Marketings for March came in marginally below average expectations at 98.9% versus guesses at 99.1%. Lately, it seems nothing could stop the bullish train of the cattle market. Weaker corn this week helped feeders post-April make new highs on Friday. Gaps remain $10 below on the feeder charts and while that seems well below what’s possible at this stage, know that it can happen in a hurry and we are due for some correction. Proceed carefully this time of year if you’re looking to remove protection before selling cash cattle. I suggest to play it conservative at these levels.
April feeder futures and options expire and cash settle on Thursday. Fed cattle were lackluster this week with limited cash trade and futures following grains. It looks as though the spring highs are in with chart gaps $4-5 below. I would position with a bearish bias to start out this next week and see how trade develops.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
