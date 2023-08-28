Howdy market watchers. It’s been a busy week, so going to be brief and just hit the high points this week.
Started the week off by hosting two business roundtables with the OKC branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and finished the week at the RJ O’Brien broker conference in Dallas and a seed wheat meeting in between.
Starting in the middle, seed wheat supplies already are getting tight and it is not even September. If you haven’t booked your seed wheat, triticale or barley needs, give us a call to secure your preferred varieties or you will have to accept alternatives. Also, know your soil pH. Margins are tight, but ag lime is relatively cheap. Soil samples are easy and we provide the service. All it requires is a phone call and we can make it happen. Don’t make blind decisions.
The longer I’m in this business, the more that acid soil tolerance is the root of issues. Rye grows better than wheat in low pH soils. If you have a rye issue, you can employ Clearfield and CoAXium wheat varieties, which we have available, and rotate crops, but knowing your soil pH and making decisions accordingly is low hanging fruit.
Profarmer’s crop tour this week concluded with national corn yields at 172.0 bpa and soybeans at 49.7 bpa, both lower than the USDA’s most recent estimates. This should help bring some support to row crop markets, although corn may start to see some harvest pressure as it gets underway in the Midwest in the coming weeks. The recent heat wave across the U.S. will likely see good to excellent ratings continue to slip in the coming weekly conditions reports. It also has impacted weight gains in feedlots and supportive in the near term.
The cattle market also has benefited from weaker grains that continue to be under pressure from the surging U.S. dollar. Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium managed to further firm up the U.S. dollar and will continue to be a bearish factor for grain futures contracts. However, factors are really brewing to support a rebound in the wheat market that remains under pressure, but yet to make new lows.
StatsCan estimates this next week for Canadian wheat production after the recent drought should be supportive, but we need fresh news to trigger short covering. Be vigilant as the barrage of selling and quieter trade is wearing down bulls, which is often the time when a major move can happen and do so quickly. If you are or have sold physical wheat, consider this opportunity to stay involved in the market. September grain options expired Friday, so December is now the front month.
The cattle complex may see a move higher in the short-term, but I’m getting increasingly concerned that a correction is ahead of us before making a move higher. Be cautious of this extended rally getting you complacent that short-term hick ups can occur. At these price levels, a 10% correction is $25 per cwt for feeders. That is a large move and can quickly absorb your profit margin if you’re buying at these levels for wheat pasture. I am a cattle bull, but volatility will likely return with more uncertainty ahead in the global economy and election year in the U.S. as well as Mexico and expanding BRICS cooperation and involvement this week of new countries including Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.
Leave your upside open, but protect downside especially if you are close to selling or buying at these elevated levels. I hope I’m wrong, but be prepared.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
