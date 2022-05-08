Happy Mother’s Day market watchers. A very special thanks to all the mothers out there who take care of us while putting up with us. We know who we are …
Rain does indeed make grain. And for that matter, grass. There are a lot of crop and cattle producers in higher spirits this week after a week of much-needed moisture and cooler temperatures. After an historic dry winter and early spring spell, the Southern Plains were fortunate to catch a brief reprieve before a hot, dry forecast returns this week.
However, that also means an open planting window for summer crops to be planted. U.S. corn plantings remain well behind schedule at 14% complete versus 42% last year and the 33% average for this time of year. In fact, this is the slowest planting pace since 2013. Wet weather has continued to keep farmers out of the field. Soybean planting is getting underway at 8% complete versus 22% last year and 13% average. After another storm system passes through the upper Midwest on Monday, a planting window opens with relatively clear weather.
We likely will see planting progress catch up quickly in the next two to three weeks.
While China buying, Ukraine planting progress and higher energy prices may continue to add underlying support to the corn market, be cautious of a correction amid the open planting window. On Friday, December new crop corn broke the 20-day moving average to close lower on the week at $7.20¾. This contract needs to hold the April 25 low at $7.14½ or risk a weaker tone ahead. Corn exports were strong this week, coming in above expectations reaching a marketing year high. Asia was on May Day holidays for much of this week, but we should see more buying interest return soon particularly from China.
Soybean exports were within expectations. November new crop soybeans closed the week at $14.70¾, below the 50-day moving average. At these price levels and lower input intensity relative to corn, we’re expecting beans to be planted from fence row to fence row. This could see more pressure put on the soybean market in the weeks ahead as the planting pace accelerates. Lower highs and lower lows since the recent April 22 high suggest a bearish channel could be emerging. Higher stock expectations for Malaysian palm oil saw prices tank this week. We need to keep an eye on that and China buying to support, but pressure from improved supply outlook in South America and plantings in the U.S. may dominate in the near term.
The wheat market was the standout performer this week despite rains across the southern plains. Wednesday and Thursday alone saw an 89-cent rally in KC wheat futures, as 30% of the wheat belt received less-than-expected moisture and delayed spring wheat plantings at half of last year’s pace. News out of France on unrepairable damage to its crop also supported markets as a major exporter in Europe, as did confusion over India’s wheat export capability and intentions. It is not often that India is a market mover for wheat, but news several weeks ago of increased exports pressured the market lower. Then, this week it was said that they were considering banning exports only to be countered on Thursday by the Indian Ag Ministry that no such restriction was being considered. We will see how this plays out, but it is creating unnecessary volatility in wheat markets based on local politics.
While U.S. conditions this past week declined to the worst in history at just 27% good to excellent versus last year’s 48%, I do expect some improvement in Monday’s 3 p.m. report. Oklahoma’s G/E ratings were 17% versus 54% this time last year. Kansas’s G/E ratings are now 25% versus 55% last year. However, is it too little too late? For yield hopes in much of Texas and Kansas, I would say yes. Cooler, wetter conditions during the current filling period will improve quality, particularly test weight, but we have more heat and dry weather ahead.
Each year estimates for Oklahoma’s wheat crop are released at the Oklahoma Feed and Grain Association meeting in Oklahoma City. This year’s crop is forecast at 57.05 million bushels over 2,425,057 acres, resulting in an average yield of 23.5 bushels per acre. This is half of last year’s output when yields averaged 39.0 bpa and would be the lowest production level since 2014. Friday’s early morning rally managed to eek out a high above the April 26 high, but has yet to upstage the April 19thigh at $12.02.
Stats Can released its quarterly grain stocks report on Friday, which was supportive overall. March 31 all wheat stocks were less than expectations as were oats and canola. We will see where the USDA pegs all these numbers in the May 12 WASDE and Crop Production reports. If you’re already thinking about securing seed wheat for this fall, join Sidwell Seed at 6 p.m. May 10, 4 miles west and 4 miles north of Okeene for our field variety trials. Dinner will be served and we have representatives to talk through Oklahoma State University, WestBred and Limagrain varieties. We also will be introducing a new carbon credit program from Enterprise Grain.
It was an important week in economic news with another highly anticipated FOMC meeting. The Fed Reserve announced on Wednesday a half percentage point hike, in line with expectations, and the largest increase since 2000. Details for reducing bond buying and holdings also were discussed that were highlighted in last month’s meeting. Markets reacted positively to the news with concerns of a more aggressive hike to battle inflation. Thursday, however, brought about different concerns with stocks having the worst day of the year with a further slide on Friday.
As go equities, so goes cattle, particularly feeders. With a much broader base of consumers trading in the markets, any major selloffs in stocks likely are to have a bigger impact on consumer sentiment and spending that we’ve previously seen. This is important to stability in cattle markets given high beef prices. We need a strong economy to support beef prices. We talked about all this Friday with the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association at Enid Brewing Company. May is national beef month and we enjoyed Sidwell Farms hamburgers while talking markets and outlook. Gaps remain above on feeder and live cattle charts that could be filled should we get a break in corn markets. Recent action in the feeder market has been a bear channel with lower highs and higher lows and this next swing could break this.
