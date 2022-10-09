We have moved into fall, and this typically is the season to discuss cow supplementation with producers. Due to drought, this year’s conversation has taken a different tone and I have been providing a wide range of nutritional guidance. Here are some timely thoughts from those conversations.
Throughout this fall, the focus of my discussions has been on the selection of feed that is available and affordable along with strategies to deliver that feed most efficiently. Due to cost, some producers are choosing to use a lower protein supplement for their cows (14-25% protein). In a normal year, this is not the most cost-effective strategy because the cost per pound of protein often is the least in higher protein supplements (30%+ protein). This year, lower protein supplements will work because cows also may have a higher requirement for energy.
When doing this, just be sure to provide enough feed to the cow to meet her needs. For example, 5 pounds of a 20% protein cube is equal to 7 pounds of a 14% protein cube; each of these combinations will provide one pound of protein. Be sure to make that adjustment. That being said, even a small amount of protein is better than none at all.
The protein we provide to cows is actually feeding the microbial population in the rumen. The microbes in turn digest forages. It’s an amazing system (a story for a different time). Research has shown that even just a small amount of protein will stimulate microbial activity and allow that cow to function. In certain situations, protein can be limited slightly (to reduce cost) without a huge decrease in cow productivity. The cow may not perform at 100% but will do just fine at 80% productivity.
They will not fall apart overnight. Be aware this is specific to dry cows only; lactating cows are a totally different animal.
A number of alternative feeding strategies are available that will help stretch feed supplies and maintain a core group of cows.
One such practice is limit feeding. Producers with inadequate hay supplies could use limit feeding to reduce hay consumption while providing a concentrated ration to cows in a dry lot or sacrificed pasture. A mixer truck is not required for this, but it does take an increased level of management.
If producers would like help assessing alternative feeding options, OSU Extension is here to help. There are a few things a producer can do to prepare and make the process more efficient. First of all, make sure all hay has been tested. We can estimate standing forage values, but the nutritional value of hay is too variable for an estimation.
Also, prepare a list of feeds with prices that are locally available. I understand this does take extra work, but it is worth your time. Personally, I want to help producers make the very best decision for their operation and these details will make every ration analysis more accurate. Yes, the OSU forage lab is behind. But I assure you, we are all doing our very best to help producers during this difficult time.
To maintain a cow herd in this drought, certain steps must be taken such as culling, early weaning and the employment of alternative feeding strategies.
I know many producers already have taken these difficult steps to be more secure in the future. A very wise extension educator recently told me to consider the future before worrying about today. What steps can be taken today to ensure our goals will be met next spring or summer? I believe that advice applies very well to the current situation. That’s all I have for today. Contact your local extension office for assistance evaluating the nutritional situation of your beef herd. We are here to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.