Lower grain prices and concerning issues regarding trade have thrust farmers into a difficult marketing situation. Should I consider selling at harvest in a down market or wait and hope for a more lucrative situation later in the year?
Some producers are highly leveraged, others plan to expand their operations and a few may be nearing retirement. How does this affect their marketing decisions? Debt obligations will account for some mandatory selling of wheat, and new land or machinery purchases could earmark several thousand bushels across Oklahoma. These individuals are probably less concerned with long-term price outlooks, because their need for funds in the operation determine when they sell. This is not necessarily a bad thing.
Marketing does not require that a producer predict price. First, what is their cost of production? Knowing how many dollars per bushel is required to cover the cost of production will at least help prevent them from selling wheat at a loss. Second, what is the historical basis? Basis information is generally easy to obtain and is a good indicator of the local demand for a crop.
Kansas State University maintains a website called agmanager.info that provides valuable information on basis. Their crop basis tool tells us that the fie-year average basis for wheat at Medford is approximately -45 cents/bushel near the first of July. Currently, the basis is -20 cents/bushel. When the basis is stronger than the historical average, the local market is actively seeking grain. While basis is just one part of the equation where Cash Price = Futures Price + Basis, it is fairly predictable and easy to spot increased demand in the local market. Periods of increased demand are generally good selling opportunities.
A farmer asks, “What will the wheat price be in December?” Large stocks of grain in the world make it difficult to predict rallies in prices. For the past few years rallies have come after harvest, but were short lived and difficult to capture. Storage is a silent enemy that is likened to paying interest to own wheat.
The past has proven that it can be lucrative to store wheat beyond harvest, but generally farmers who store wheat through December of the current marketing year receive a lower actual price than farmers who sold before that time.
Another way to look at this is to compare storing wheat to paying off loans. Will storing wheat make more money than your highest interest rate loan is costing you?
Today a 1,000 bushels of wheat will be worth roughly $4.50/bushel for a total of $4,500. Assuming a 3.5 cent/bushel monthly storage cost, storing 1,000 bushels of wheat until Dec. 31 will result in six months of storage at $210. Borrowing $4,500 at 4.5% interest for six months will cost $100. If the wheat is sold on Dec. 31 it will have to bring $4.31/bushel to overcome the opportunity cost of capital (interest on $4,500) and the 21 cents/bushel storage cost to be worth more than selling at harvest. Keep in mind that on average the basis will decrease another 10 cents/bushel between July 1 and Dec. 31. If that happens, then the futures price will have to increase another 10 cents to make up for the loss in basis.
Every farmer has a plan to sell wheat, whether they write it down as a strategy or they just sell when they need some money to pay bills. If a producer has only one goal, it should be to actively market their wheat so tat they prevent storage costs from lowering their returns.
For information on marketing strategies and basis information, please contact your local county extension agent.
