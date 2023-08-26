Winter wheat is and has been a staple cool-season crop especially for western Oklahoma.
In addition to wheat for either pasture and/or grain, there are some other small grain options such as triticale, rye, barley and oats. There also is an increase in interest with winter canola again due to Scoular offing a local market to the southern great plains.
Cereal rye can be good option for a fall grazing pasture with some early spring pasture, but typically will hit first hollow stem sooner than wheat. It performs well in sandy or slightly more acidic soils when compared to wheat.
In addition to good fall forage potential, rye also will continue to grow more in the winter months compared to wheat. Feral rye is a major weed risk for wheat rotations because there are not any herbicide control options in conventional wheat.
Triticale is a cross between wheat and rye.
Therefore, it’s a good balance of fall and spring forage potential.
Triticale can be a little more sporadic when it hits first hollow stem, but usually it will be later than wheat in my experience.
It can be a little harder to find seed, but it’s getting better as acres have increased. It can get tall as it matures, and lodging has been a small concern for some that grow it.
Most producers are familiar with spring oats, but most varieties also can be planted in early fall to achieve a high yielding forage before a killing freeze.
There are some winter oat varieties that can survive most winters in this region, but a harsh winter can greatly reduce stands and potential spring forage growth. Both spring and winter oats typically perform better on good ground with favorable growing conditions, as they can be more drought sensitive compared to other small grains.
Winter barely is another option to achieve good fall pasture. Barley can produce a great palatable and high-quality forage, while having some drought and heat tolerance. If planted too late in the fall, other small grains like rye, triticale and wheat will have a higher probability to produce more overall forage the rest of the season.
Another cool-season option is winter canola. It has been well documented by Oklahoma State University that rotating to canola for just one year can greatly reduce grassey weed infestations by 85-95%, increase the following wheat grain yields by 10-20%, as well as increase the following wheat crop forage yield by more than 20%.
When it was first introduced into the region, about 20 years ago, the main reason to consider it was to clean up wheat fields. Seed wheat producers also like it, as it gives them a crop to grow when switching to a new wheat variety.
As some producers are starting to shift their focus on other options like cover crops, canola fits well in that train of thought, too. It is a great tool to use as it can be a cover crop with a good chance of being a cash crop.
Being a large taprooted winter broadleaf crop, it can assist in improving soil health and rain infiltration into the soil. There also are different herbicide options that can be used to control grass weeds.
Scoular plans to crush canola at their Goodland, Kan., location next fall. In addition to Scoular offering act-of-god bushel production contracts, there still are many local delivery points across the region that will either buy directly from farmers or work with Scoular to market the crop. Crop rotations between a grass crop like wheat and a broadleaf crop like canola helps reduce pest pressures.
Many issues, including insects and diseases, we often combat in wheat can be reduced if canola is planted.
