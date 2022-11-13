One of the things many gardeners like to do in their garden to save money and to keep a few plants going, is to take cuttings of some favorite plants in the fall. Many of the coleus, geraniums and begonias we all love in our pots also will overwinter well as cuttings.
It often is impossible to bring an entire pot in, but you can take small cuttings and root them over the winter months, and then next spring, plant them out in your containers. When you take a cutting, all that’s necessary is a 4- to 6-inch piece of the mother plant. Make the cut just below a node or where a leaf comes out. Use a knife, not a pair of scissors, because scissors will smash or crush the tissue.
When looking for what plant parts to take, you want a strong and vigorous shoot that’s fresh, succulent growth. Avoid something real mature. You will want something that will grow and harden off a little bit; your roots will be at the base of your stem.
Ordinarily, one will have a lot of choices when it comes to taking cuttings, so hunt and peck through the plant and find the ones that look strong, vigorous and healthy and take your cuttings from those.
Once initial cuttings have been made, it is time to do the final prep work. The ideal cutting is about 4 to 6 inches long. Remove a lot of the extra leaf growth so it does not have a lot of canopies to lose moisture. Ideally, you will want to make the cutting just below a node — that is where the leaf would have come out. That is where the rooting is going to develop.
Another suggestion to keep cuttings from rotting is to lay them out on the counter for a couple of hours. That will help to dry and seal the bottom of the cutting and cause a callous to occur.
A trick to help your cuttings root is to use a product called a rooting hormone; this product can be purchased at nurseries and garden centers rather inexpensively. Simply take your prepared cutting, dip it in the rooting hormone and tap off the excess. That will provide the extra boost to help the cutting root during winter months.
I use a good potting soil and stick four or five thick cuttings in the same pot. You are not really growing these for a big, lush plant; we are just growing these to get starts for next year. A lot of times, you can take multiple cuttings in the spring to fill your pots. Take a knife or pencil and make a groove down into the soil and insert your cutting. In a 9-inch pot, you can easily put in five or six cuttings to help fill the pot.
Once the cuttings are stuck, you can wet the soil to settle the soil around them. Then place a plastic bag over the top of the cuttings to keep in the humidity. Another nice thing is that you will not have to water very often. You will need to check from time to time to ensure that they remain moist but not wet.
When cuttings are in the rooting process and covered with a bag, do not place them in direct sun because they could heat up and basically cook the cuttings.
So low light would be ideal. The best way to tell if the cuttings are rooted is to remove the bag and gently give them a slight pull. If there is resistance, the cuttings have started to develop roots. At that time, you can remove the bag and move the cuttings to a sunny location where they will grow strong and more vigorous over the winter months.
Then, when spring nears, one will have a pot full of cuttings for another season of color in the garden.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
