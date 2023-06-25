By Janet Coontz
Here comes the heat.
As gardeners, we remember the heat and drought we experience often in Oklahoma during the summer months.
Heat and lack of water can be devastating to our flower gardens. For those of you who have full sun beds and don’t want to stand out in the sun with a water hose constantly, the trick is to choose flowers that can endure the heat of summer.
There are many varieties that have evolved to survive the heat of Oklahoma summers.
Zinnias come in a large variety of colors, styles and heights and can endure intense heat and keep looking bright and colorful. Zinnias have a high tolerance for direct sunlight and minimal watering needs.
Another excellent choice is marigolds. They come in a wide variety of styles and add a pop to the garden with their bright orange and yellow flowers. There is a reason our grandmother grew these flowers. They survived in Oklahoma’s heat with minimal care.
New varieties have expanded the colors and styles of these flowers, and they deserve a place in Oklahoma gardens. They also attract pollinators and are easy to grow from seed, which also makes them budget friendly. It is easy to harvest the seed from these flowers and replant them next year.
Portulaca and moss rose are two plants that thrive in hot dry conditions and come in a rainbow of colors. Both are low growing and require minimal upkeep. Cosmos grow taller and work well in the back of the flowerbed.
Available in a wide range of colors, their airy foliage and bright flowers can be spectacular. Another to consider is the Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia), a native flower that has adapted to our hot dry summers. Their golden colors attract butterflies and bees.
Lantana thrives in Oklahoma’s hot summers and provides a wide range of bright colors. It comes in yellow, orange, red, pink, purple and white and can be found in varieties that include more than one of these colors. Gaillardia, or blanket flower, is so adapted to Oklahoma summers that it was chosen as our state flower. It survives both heat and drought and is low maintenance. Colors include red, orange and yellow petals. It also attracts a wide range of pollinators. Don’t forget to add a few sunflowers to your garden. They are so adaptable they grow wild with no extra care.
The more experience I gain as a gardener, I have learned to “Garden smarter, not harder.” One way I do this is choosing plants that have adapted to heat and drought conditions that are common in Oklahoma.
Don’t forget to add a layer of mulch to your flowerbeds to make them even more heat tolerant. Mulch not only conserves water, but it also helps to keep the soil cooler and reduce heat stress.
These are just a few examples of heat tolerant flowers. Don’t let Oklahoma’s scorching summers rob you of a beautiful garden.
Select heat tolerant flowers, and your garden will thrive with bright colors and attract pollinators.
Coontz is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
