By Barbi Oliver
To grow fruits, vegetables and flowers, you need soil, light, air and water.
Soil has been the subject of detailed scientific study. There is as much activity in the soil as there is in the human body. If it weren’t for earthworms, nematodes, fungi, moles and voles, plants would not get the nutrients they need to thrive.
The soil can be divided into three categories: sand, clay or silt. The size of rock particles determines the soil type. While the largest particles are sand, the midsize particles are silt and the smallest particles are clay. These particles can be combined in many ways. If the soil is compacted, the earthworms, fungi, bacteria and nematodes cannot live since they need water and air within the soil.
Jesse Frost, in “The Living Soil Handbook,” states, “The unique food web in the soil branches out from the plant roots: Microorganisms consume root exudates, larger organisms such as nematodes and anthropoids feed on the microbes, and animals and birds feed on large soil organisms. All of these creatures also produce waste matter, which ends up as a food source for plants and contributes to soil organic matter.”
What can a gardener do to improve the chances of producing a good harvest? Frost suggests three guidelines. One suggestion is to disturb the soil as little as possible. If a master plan is developed with buildings, walls, valleys in place, then plants and trees can be added gradually. Some disturbance will occur every year, but the environment of the soil will largely be allowed to thrive.
The second guideline is to keep the soil covered as much as possible. If the soil is bare, it blows away. Mulch can be used as well as plants. I’m a fan of the “three sisters grouping,” corn, pole beans and squash. The bean roots help feed the soil as the pole beans climb up the corn.
The squash leaves cover the ground, providing shade to the soil environment, which aids in retaining moisture for the plants. Lettuces and strawberry plants are two examples of cover crops. By covering the soil, we can deny weed seeds the sunlight they need to germinate.
The third guideline is to keep plants in the soil as much as possible. Plants give off secretions known as plant exudates. The exudates, which are created in the photosynthesis process, become food for bacteria and fungi. Cover crops can be used during nonproductive times. There are cover crops for hot weather and others for cool weather.
During productive seasons, transplanting and interplanting can be done. Before the first crop bolts, a second crop is planted and takes the space when the first crop is cut down.
Another resource that has been helpful is: “Plant Exudates: How Plants Control the Soil Ecosystem.” This article is on the Wisconsin Pollinators website. While the soil has been a mystery for many years, its environment is so complex, and it definitely deserves more attention.
Feeding and amending the soil to keep plants healthy and happy is one thing on which I plan to concentrate.
Oliver is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.