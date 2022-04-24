There is a saying that the only two things a person can count on is death and taxes. Fortunately for gardeners in Oklahoma, they also can count on the Oklahoma Proven selections for successful gardening.
Oklahoma Proven is a plant promotion program to help guide gardeners toward appropriate garden selections that have been proven to grow well in Oklahoma’s diverse climate and soil types, but remember that all plants need special attention during the establishment phase or during periods of environmental extremes.
This year’s selections also include the Collector’s Choice, which is the Ungnadia speciosa (Mexican buckeye). While it does grow well in Oklahoma, the Collector’s Choice is for the adventuresome gardener and may require special placement or extra care. The program began in 1999 with recommendations for a tree, shrub, perennial and annual worthy of Oklahoma landscape.
• Tree: Ginkgo Biloba (maidenhair). Unique in that there’s only one species of the genus. Ginkgo trees reach about 50-80 feet high and 30-40 feet wide in ideal conditions; keep in mind they are slow growers and it takes decades to reach their mature height. Something else you may notice is the leaves have two distinctive lobes that are somewhat leathery, fan-shaped and have almost parallel veins. This is a great selection for an urban environment because of its tolerance to compacted soils, heat and air pollution.
• Shrub: Buttonbush is a native shrub found growing along streams and lakes across most of Oklahoma excluding the Panhandle. It typically grows 5-8 feet tall and 4-8 feet wide. The flowers are attractive to hummingbirds, butterflies and other pollinators. It is tolerant to heat and soil compaction, but doesn’t like very dry soil.
• Perennial: Coral bells love the sun, but need to be planted in an area protected from the late afternoon sun. The light-colored foliage varieties do best in the shade, while dark-colored foliage forms will tolerate more sun. Although drought tolerant once established, this perennial will need watering during dry spells due to its shallow root system. They also may need to be divided periodically to keep them vigorous and healthy. Add a light layer of mulch in the winter to protect the roots from freezing.
• Annual: Coleus is a time-honored plant that is quite diverse and full of character. It features great foliage colors, patterns and forms and is known as a great colorful plant for shade or as a house plant. Many cultivars now are full sun tolerant, which makes them a great addition to the landscape. Too much shade will make the plant leggy and keep soil moist. If grown indoors, keep it near a window for bright light.
• Collector’s Choice: Mexican buckeye is a multi-stemmed large shrub or small tree reaching 15-30 feet tall and about 20 feet wide. Native to west-central Texas, Mexico and New Mexico, its fragrant pink flowers bloom as it leafs out. It can be used as a multi-trunk shrub or trained into a small tree.
It is very drought tolerant and prefers dry areas, making it a great selection for central or western Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.