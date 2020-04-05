Well, the skies are blue and the birds get louder every day.
The robins have had their convention in my back pasture twice now (a yearly event), and the cedar waxwing flocks have flown through searching out berries in the red cedars around my home.
With the wet winter and spring we’ve had, the buds are swelling, the peonies will be bigger, and we hopefully shouldn’t see any winter kill in our gardens.
All of this is a reminder that in the midst of all the coronavirus fears, God is faithful to keep our planet going in its seasons. My hope is that more people will decide they want to give gardening another chance. Getting back to the way grandma did things may be the best tonic for the blues you may have through social distancing.
I can’t think of a healthier place to hang out than in your garden, even if its just a few pots on your porch.
This is a great time to plant lettuce and spinach seed, if you haven’t already. This year I decided to start my seed indoors, and they have done well. I tried Johnny’s pelleted seeds, and they were much easier to handle (lettuce seed is tiny). I waited until our most recent frost passed and transplanted them; they can tolerate light frosts. Our area’s average killing frost is April 15. For a little added protection, I protect the seedlings with row cover cloth, which increases the soil temperature about 10 degrees and protects them from wind. I can taste that fresh lettuce now.
Spring is a very busy time in the garden for me. I need to clean out the beds around my house and trim or clean out winter debris. Keep in mind that if your ground is really wet, you don’t want to get in there until it dries out a bit. Your soil can become compacted and reverse all your efforts to aerate and give space to your landscape roots.
Trimming of roses is pretty safe now. For shrub roses, I will look for unhealthy limbs, shorten them with the eye, or bud, facing outward, creating a vaselike shape. I also need to trim up some of my trees. Any month that has an “R” in it is generally safe to trim. You are looking for unhealthy limbs or that cross one another where they will rub. Some should come off to improve the shape of the tree.
A big priority this spring is to get a better handle on the bag worms around my house. They hang in small cone-shaped bags on many trees; however, here they have infested cedars, my bald cypress, and I find them even on roses and blackberry vines.
They can damage trees and will multiply drastically if not addressed. Spray with Bacillus thuringensis (harmless to birds and butterflies) in early May when the baby insects have left the bag and are tiny. They ingest the BT when they eat the leaves. I hope I can sweet talk my husband into two or three treatments before they build their bag and become Fort Knox.
Gardening provides many things for me. Fresh air, exercise, produce to share, flowers for bouquets and time to enjoy God’s wonderful creation.
I trust you can get outside and experience some of that for yourself this summer, as well.
