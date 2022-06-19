This article is coming to you after some much-needed rainfall across most of the Northwest Oklahoma.
Reports of green pastures abound, and the warmer temperatures have put forage growth into high gear. We now have ample forage for our livestock in the near term, but Mother Nature also has has blessed us with a flush of weeds and grasses that could be poisonous. One of the most common toxicants found in Oklahoma forages is nitrates.
What are nitrates?
Nitrates are found in most plants, but the issue begins when nitrates accumulate. Excessive nitrate accumulation occurs when the uptake of nitrate in the plant exceeds what can be utilized in the plant to produce protein.
Any conditions that stress the plant, such as drought, shade, frost or temperature extremes, increase the possibility to accumulate these toxins.
Regardless of the age of the plant, the highest nitrate accumulation will occur in the lower 6-12 inches of the stem. Producers who graze these crops should avoid forcing livestock to consume this part of the plant.
Why are nitrates toxic to livestock?
When high-nitrate feeds or forages are consumed by ruminant animals in excess, poisoning can occur. According to “Nitrate Toxicity in Livestock” PSS-2903 Factsheet, nitrate poisoning actually is “nitrite poisoning” due to the chemical conversion that occurs within the digestive system of the ruminant animal. This toxin is absorbed from the digestive system into the blood stream where there is a conversion of oxygen transporting hemoglobin to methemoglobin. Methemoglobin cannot transport oxygen to body tissues, which can cause potential asphyxiation of the animal. Ruminant livestock, such as cattle and goats, are most susceptible followed by sheep to a lesser degree. Simple stomached animals, such as swine and poultry, are not as impacted by nitrates as ruminant animals.
What plants accumulate nitrates?
Grasses are highest on the list to potentially accumulate nitrates. Johnsongrass is the first plant that comes to mind when we talk about nitrate toxicity. It grows in at least one field or road ditch on every piece of property in Oklahoma and is readily consumed by livestock, especially when it’s green and lush. Sudan and sorghum are commonplace summer grass crops used as sources for grazing or for silage and hay production. Due to low hay stocks, I know that there will be many acres of these summer crops planted this year.
These crops are drought tolerant and yield very well in a short growing season but have the potential to accumulate nitrates during hot dry summer conditions. In addition to environmental stress, excess nitrogen in the soil can cause nitrate issues in the plant. Before applying any pre-plant nitrogen, producers should get a soil test to avoid over-application. High costs of nitrogen should make this a no-brainer.
Kochia and Pigweeds are forbs that ring high on the toxicity scale. Not usually an issue in pastures with proper stocking rates, they do grow very well in catch pens and drylots where manure (nitrogen) has accumulated. Cattle turned into these facilities for even a short time can consume enough weeds to cause poisoning.
How to manage a common problem
Nitrates cannot totally be avoided, but awareness and some small management changes can help avoid most toxicity issues. Check pastures, catch pens and dry lots before turning animals out. Don’t turn livestock out on an empty stomach. Cattle can be adapted to moderate nitrate levels when given the chance. Every county extension office can send off soil tests to give producers an idea of nitrogen needs before application. For more information about nitrate toxicity or testing this summer contact any OSU County Ag Extension Educator.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.