Howdy market watchers. And snow it did. While it may not ultimately amount to much, any precipitation is better than nothing at this stage.
Temperatures warm back up next week with a dry forecast returning. I would expect to see more topdressing begin this next week after snow clears from the fields. While this moisture and returning sunshine will green up the wheat, it likely will do little to extend wheat pasture forage much. With several area sales closed this week due to freezing and snowy conditions, I would expect large runs in the coming weeks that is earlier than usual.
The rally in cattle futures this week also should excite producers who were anyway planning to sell cattle off wheat. Although markets finished the week on a softer tone, March feeders jumped over $8.00 per cwt in four trading sessions. All chart gaps were filled on the feeder cattle charts except for March feeders, which remains unfilled up to $169.525. March feeders closed the week just above $166.000. April fats spiked above $147 per cwt in a six-session winning streak. The USDA’s bi-annual cattle inventory report released on Monday to close the month fueled the fire started by a bullish Cattle-on-Feed report.
The Jan. 1 all cattle and calves count came in lower than expected and was the lowest in seven years. Jan. 1 beef cow inventory also came in lower than expected and again, the lowest in seven years. The calf crop was slightly lower than expected. In fact, the only number than came in slightly above expectations were 500-pound steers. This only confirms what we’ve been seeing in slaughter numbers amidst widespread drought conditions, and I only expect these numbers to tighten further with beef demand remaining strong and over half of U.S. cattle areas in drought conditions.
Once snow melt is accounted for, we may see drought levels slightly reduce, but nearly 70% of the winter wheat areas in the U.S. also are under drought conditions that only further brings cattle off wheat across the Southern Plains. May feeders made a new recent high this week at $176.400, and I expect these latter months to be the main movers as the cattle “shortage” begins to show up more a couple months from now.
The Winter Olympics kicked off this week in Beijing during the country’s Chinese New Year with Russia’s Putin making a showing of solidarity with China’s Xi. Statements from the meeting send a reminder to the West of an alliance that counters democratic pursuits through NATO in Ukraine. Don’t expect anything major to materialize until after the Olympics on Feb. 20.
Disruptions in the Black Sea shipping lanes could bring premiums back to the wheat market. Futures rebounded to finish the week after breaking key moving averages. July new crop closed back above the 20- and 100-day moving averages that could see a move back to near $8.00. However, unless factors change, I still think we run the risk of making a low below the Jan. 14 low at $7.51¼. July KC futures closed Friday just above $7.90.
Corn futures also found support at the end of the week helped by surging crude oil prices. March corn finished the week with an inside day suggesting that we will see follow through in the direction of the next session’s move. It seems this move could be higher. A weaker U.S. dollar should support exports and despite holidays this week, China was a buyer of U.S. soybeans primarily. December corn/milo futures finished the week just above $5.73.
Soybeans have been the major market mover in recent weeks. November new crop beans have been on a nine-session winning streak making new daily highs touching $14.00 on Friday. Between lower production estimates in South America and China buying, this market has shown impressive momentum. I would expect a short-term pull back, but for now, it seems that dips should be bought versus sold. The battle for acres ahead of planting in the U.S. will continue to be fought out between corn and soybeans.
This next week’s USDA reports are expected to show tighter supplies for corn and soybeans in the U.S. and South America while wheat supplies are expected to be slightly higher than last month. If you’re looking for a means to protect futures prices without margin calls while also keeping your delivery options open to negotiate basis later, give us a call as these tools exist and can be a great strategy especially for producers with on-farm storage.
If you’re looking for a crop with solid pricing, but no market risk, consider sesame through Enterprise Grain. This crop requires less inputs, is drought tolerant and has a taproot that can benefit the following crop. Delivery points in Kremlin and Kingfisher cover much of the state in terms of proximity and if you have a location that would like to be a delivery point, contact Enterprise Grain to discuss opportunities. The deadline to add sesame to your crop insurance policy is March 15, so if you’re considering this as a cropping option, be sure to add it now in case conditions are not ideal for corn or soybeans. Sesame is planted between May 15 and early July, so there is a large window for planting.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
