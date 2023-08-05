Interested in growing canola again, or trying it for the first time?
There are two production meetings planned this week. Both meetings will be on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The first one will be hosted at the Hoover Building in Enid at 10 a.m. The second one will be hosted at Sedgwick County Extension Office in Wichita, Kan., at 5:30 pm.
These meetings are free to attend and are open to the public, but reservations are encouraged because a meal will be provided. For the Enid meeting, RSVP to Ron Sholar at (405) 780-0113 or jrsholar@aol.com, or Josh Bushong at (405) 361-6941 or josh.bushong@okstate.edu. For the second, RSVP to Sedgwick County extension office at (316) 660-0111, or Jeff Seiler at jseiler4@ksu.edu.
The recent announcement that the grain processing company Scoular will reopen the oilseed crush plant in Goodland, Kan., has renewed producer interest in winter canola. The crush plant that once crushed canola and sunflowers will now be used to crush canola and soybeans to be used in the production of biodiesel.
Scoular is offering production contracts for canola producers for direct delivery to Goodland. The company also is working with established local delivery points and buyers in the Southern Great Plains to create more options. Contract prices are estimated to be strong enough to compete for acreage this fall.
To set the stage for the upcoming growing season, Oklahoma State University and Kansas State University Research and Extension and industry partners are joining forces to enable producers to be successful.
KSU canola breeder Mike Stamm said timing is critical for canola planting.
“Producers who are planning to grow winter canola know when Sept. 1 rolls around, they need to be ready,” Stamm said. “We want to provide the tools necessary for them to be successful.”
Ron Sholar, with the Great Plains Canola Association, said the association, Scoular and Bayer will co-sponsor the canola meetings for both new and experienced growers.
Canola acreage peaked in 2014 with over 250,000 acres planted that season in Oklahoma. There were multiple reasons for the decline in acres since then. One major reason was the price of canola at least in relation to wheat. With the new interest in Scoular, hopefully prices will be competitive again. Most farmers that have grown canola previously would agree that the addition of canola into an otherwise continuous wheat production system had greatly improved their wheat.
We have been working with winter canola for 20 years now in Oklahoma. From day one, the main objective with adding canola into a wheat rotation has been to aid in winter annual grass management.
Now more than ever, due to weed pressures and herbicide resistant weeds, crop rotation is greatly needed. In addition to cleaning up wheat fields, we have almost always seen a bump in wheat forage and grain yields when following canola.
Specialists from OSU and KSU Research and Extension will share their experiences working with the crop. Attendees will hear a refresher on common canola production practices and receive updates on variety development and availability. Scoular will provide an update on its marketing and pricing strategies and share delivery point options across the region.
