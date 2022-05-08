By Cheryl Kephart
The month of May is prime time gardening for our region.
When purchasing plants, one thing to look at is the plant identification label. The small label gives a vast amount of information about the plant including the hardiness zones, height, width sun, and water requirements. Reading the label before buying the plant can help prevent plant failure.
Have you ever noticed a group of confusing letters on a tomato label? These are disease resistance codes, which are lingo for “here are some really good characteristics of this plant.” Each capital letter stands for a particular disease or pest. Here is how to decipher disease resistance codes.
• V — Verticillium wilt.
• F — Fusarium wilt.
• FF — Fusarium, races 1 and 2.
• FFF — Fasarium, races 1, 2, and 3.
• N — Nematodes.
• A — Alternaria.
• T — Tobacco mosaic virus.
• St — Stemphylium (gray leaf spot).
• TSWV — Tomato spotted wilt virus.
Labels also indicate if the plant is an annual, perennial or biennial. Annuals are great for a sudden burst of color and instant gratification. Annuals only have a short life span, so most of their energy goes to flowers. Perennials appear to die when the temperature drops, but the plants have gone dormant and will produce new shoots in the spring.
Be patient with perennials. The first year they sleep. The second year they creep. The third year they leap. Usually after the third year, division may be necessary and friends and neighbors can benefit from the excess. However, there are some perennials that are short-lived, lasting only three years, including columbine and lupine.
A biennial is a flowering plant that requires two growing seasons to complete its life cycle. Typically, in the first year the plant only produces roots and foliage to become established, and in the second year it flowers before dispersing its seed and dying.
Here are some gardening tips and suggestions for our area for the month of May.
• Flowers. Annual bedding plants can be set out for summer color. Plant summer bulbs such as cannas, dahlias, elephant ear, caladiums and gladiolus.
• Fruits and vegetables. Plant watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, eggplant, okra and sweet potatoes. Fruit spray programs should be faithfully continued during the next several weeks Late May is the best time to control borers in the orchard.
• Turf grass. If you did not fertilize cool-season grasses in March and April, do so now. This should be the last application until fall. Warm-season lawns may be fertilized again in May. Seeding of warm-season grasses such as bermuda, buffalo, zoysia and centipede grasses is best performed in mid-May through the end of June. The soil temperatures are warm enough for germination and adequate growing season is present to promote winter hardiness. Nut sedge plants become visible. Post-emergent treatment are best applied for the first time in May. Make certain warm-season grasses have completed green-up. The second application of pre-emergent annual grass herbicides can be applied in late May or early June, depending upon timing of first application.
Kephart is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
