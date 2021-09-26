Howdy market watchers. Rain prayers are working, but still needed. Better chances return this next week for Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Nebraska as wheat planting gets underway.
Let’s hope these forecasts materialize as the color shades on the drought monitor continue to darken for these areas. Hot, dry weather has accelerated milo and soybean harvest in the southern plains and corn and soybean harvest in the Midwest. As of last Monday’s progress report, the U.S. corn crop was 10% harvested, while soybeans were 6% cut.
As more yield data surfaces, we likely will see this market break out of the recent range. I’ve been hearing of more quality issues and some yields lower than expectations, but it’s still early. Another major factor that could impact corn prices is ethanol that makes up more than a third of U.S. corn demand. The EPA is set to recommend revised targets for ethanol in the Renewable Fuel Standard, which are expected to be lower and could have a material impact on demand in the corn balance sheet.
December corn futures have been trading between the 20- and 200-day moving averages, continuing to narrow to now around 15 cents. December corn closed the week at $5.26¾. The same is true for November soybeans with the gap between the 20- and 200-day moving averages now down to 10 cents. November soybeans closed the week at $12.85.
The Chinese are way underbought on soybeans for this time of year, an indication that they expect prices to move lower. We need a close above $13.00 before this market has the makings for a move higher. Next Thursday’s USDA Quarterly Grain Stocks report could provide the news needed with this report being notorious for surprises. Historically low stock levels for corn and soybeans ads an additional layer of potential volatility.
Chinese crush plants have been shut down as power is cut off with more enforcement on emissions. Some 20 crushing plants were shuttered this week alone, sending soymeal prices much higher. This is one of many surprise moves seen recently in the Chinese market that could have global implications. The news of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande unable to pay debt obligations shook global equity markets. Fear that the collapse of one of China’s largest developers could be the first domino to fall resulted in a global selloff across asset classes, including agriculture commodities.
News midweek that the Chinese government would lead a restructuring and possible split of the company that may become government-owned eased markets. Fed Reserve Chair Powell’s comments on Wednesday at the conclusion of the FOMC meetings that rates would remain the same and tapering would begin this year also provided some relief to markets. There are some indications that rates could rise in 2022 instead of 2023, but Goldman Sachs says they expect no rate increases in 2022, which helped buoy equities to close the week positive after a wreck on Monday.
Eurodollar futures, which move lower on higher interest rate expectations, finally started to move lower this week. Watch this for indications that the inflation trade is back on. This contract also can be used to hedge your operation’s debt exposure to higher interest rates.
The USDA also will be releasing the Small Grains Annual Summary report next Thursday that looks at this year’s U.S. wheat crop, so volatility could be seen in wheat contracts. This week’s U.S. export figures showed promising wheat sales, while corn sales were under expectation. There were rumors this week of China interest in U.S. soft red wheat that provided some underlying support to wheat futures. The demand story on wheat is improving. With next week’s rain chances across the wheat belt, combined with a three-day, 35 cent rally, it’s going to take a continued firm demand tone to offset improving conditions for the northern hemisphere’s planting.
Ukraine’s wheat planting is 18% complete with 10% more acres expected to be planted this year. It seems that all expectations are for wheat acres to be up due to fertilizer costs, insurance price levels and futures prices. Managed money is net long KC and Minneapolis wheat and slightly net short Chicago wheat. Chart-wise, Chicago wheat actually looks more friendly to the upside than KC with Chicago’s close above the 50-day moving average on Friday. July 2022 new crop KC wheat closed the week at $7.19½.
The cattle market has been working overtime this week to reverse the selloff that started Sept. 2. So far, last Monday’s low below $155 on November feeders is the low and closed at $158.575, above the 200-day moving average. Feeder charts closed with an inside day on Friday ahead of USDA’s monthly cattle on feed report suggesting that a breakout in either direction should see follow through in that direction. Sept. 1 on-feed came in higher than expected at 98.6% versus 97.9% estimates, which also was higher than the previous month. Placements in August were higher than expected as well at 102.3% versus average trade guesses of 99%. August marketings were slightly lower than expected at 99.6% versus 100% or equal to this month last year.
The lower gaps on the feeder chart have been filled. However, this report had a bearish tilt, and we will find out next week just how much has been priced in. It has been a slow grind for this market to move higher and it will be important that the equity markets and optimism for the economy continue to recover for this market to continue the recent reversal. As you’re buying cattle, be sure to consider Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer, in addition to puts and hedges to protect cattle prices.
If you're ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let's talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
