One week until Christmas market watchers.
The year is finishing to be volatile weather-wise as well as in the markets. This past week’s windstorm that blew through the U.S. plains reminds one of derecho, but without the much-needed rain. Sustained winds as high as 80-100 mph caused Dust Bowl-era type dirt clouds across Kansas as well as Oklahoma and Texas. While the extent of damage to the winter wheat crop is yet to be determined, there are guesses that as much as 10% could be compromised.
This year’s wheat crop already has been under significant pressure due to drought conditions resulting in some of the poorest ratings in history headed into dormancy. The wide range of temperatures has encouraged plant growth at a time when moisture is far from adequate. Such temperature extremes also have had an impact on yearling stocker cattle going to wheat pasture. And while precipitation is needed for wheat being grazed, dry conditions do encourage weight gain in cattle on wheat.
It was an erratic week across all market segments with one trading week to go before Christmas holidays. The much-anticipated conclusion of the FOMC’s final meeting of the year on Wednesday resulted in some stability returning to early week selloffs in equities, energies and ag commodities. By the end of the week, however, the equity market, particularly technologies on the NASDAQ, and energies began to weigh concerns of a rapidly spreading omicron COVID variant with the Fed’s policy change to a more hawkish stance with three rate hikes expected in 2022.
The Dow dropped nearly 400 points, or 1.25%, on Friday while the S&P dropped nearly 1%. The NFL just announced postponing three games due to a COVID resurgence just as consumers are gearing up for holiday gatherings and travel.
Weakness in the energy markets stemmed from such nervousness as well leading to travel restrictions ahead. It is hard to predict what the end of the year will hold, but this market has proved resilient through many adverse conditions, and I still would expect a strong start to the new year despite rate hikes on the horizon. Concern about consumer price inflation led to the Bank of England deciding to raise rates this past week. Higher prices and wage pressure are being felt around the world, but business continues to get done as demand remains strong as the labor market is tight.
A cautious approach may be advisable between now and the end of the year as volume gets lighter and a more risk averse tone seems to be overshadowing the market. While inflationary pressures should continue to support commodities, there was a chill across the ag markets this week until a late-week turnaround with grains and soybeans pressing higher while cattle tumbled. I believe the mid-week rout in the wheat market was overdone, but the recent head-and-shoulders pattern that triggered a selloff after the right shoulder was violated could be a sign that the bulls are getting fatigued for the time being.
Thursday’s close back above the 50-day moving average followed by Friday’s continuation making a new weekly high above Tuesday’s and pushing above the recent downward trendline bought back some optimism. Recent news out of Russia that wheat export quotas would be increased by 2 million tons weighed on markets, but updates this week suggested that this increase would be cut in half, raising the export quota by only 1 million tons to 8 million tons. This news, along with U.S. wind storms and no rain in the forecast, should continue to be supportive of the wheat market. I maintain the view that should these conditions prolong that KC wheat could break above the $9.00 level, but there likely is to be plenty of volatility in the coming weeks.
The corn market also made a new recent high above recent resistance reaching $5.98 ¾ on the March contract.
With China returning to buying U.S. soybeans, the January soybean contract broke above the 100-day moving average on Friday, with the 200-day moving average at $13.03 in reach after a weekly high at $12.97 ½. New crop corn futures finished the week near $5.50 and soybeans near $12.50. As mentioned last week, consider adding new crop protection at $5.60 and $12.60, respectively.
This week’s U.S. export numbers finally painted a rosier picture with corn sales at the top of expectations, wheat sales higher than expected and soybean exports as expected. Drier-than-normal forecasts in South America have added underlying support for soybean prices and buying from the U.S. However, I do not expect too much more out of this market in the short term.
The cattle market finally met its match this week, with higher grain markets and a lower equity market. Short-term macro conditions also have caused uncertainty over holiday demand and increasing cattle numbers as slaughter days shorten this time of year. The next cattle on feed report is on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, export demand remains at record levels with China continuing to lead growth at 91% above last year as of early December. Demand from other Asian countries, with the exception of Japan, also remain firm with South Korea’s beef imports from the U.S. up 60% year-over-year.
Appreciate everyone who joined our cattle meeting this week discussing futures, options and Livestock Risk Protection. The selloff at the end of this past week should get us all thinking more about protecting the downside in an otherwise bullish market environment with beef cows getting culled at near-record levels. If you’re looking for downside protection while keeping the upside open, I encourage you to consider Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges is a great way to protect downside for less premium. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.