By Kathryn Redding
When it comes to growing irises, the comment I hear most often is that the bloom cycle is just too short.
Unfortunately, this is true for most of our spring flowers. There are ways to extend the bloom time of irises.
Most irises fall into the following categories: Tall Bearded, Intermediate Bearded, Standard Dwarf Bearded, Border Bearded and Miniature Tall Bearded.
Within each of these categories can be found varieties that bloom early, mid- or late-season. By planting a combination of the above categories, along with different bloom times, you can have irises blooming in your garden for three to four months.
I want to share another secret with you: Irises are no longer just for springtime. While most iris species bloom during the spring months, hybridizers noticed some varieties occasionally blooming in the fall as well. That opened the door to creating new varieties with this trait. The Rebloomers were born.
Reblooming irises do not look much different from ordinary irises. They are both perennials with sword-like leaves and classic bloom stalks. While most irises cease blooming during the summer months, Reblooming irises produce another bloom stalk. This second bloom cycle comes in the fall. I have found irises reblooming in my garden at Thanksgiving time. Take note, Rebloomers may take a year or two to bloom, so please be patient with them.
Like all irises, Rebloomers need well-drained soil and lots of sunshine. A tiny bit of shade, during our hot Oklahoma summers, will be appreciated. A little more water and fertilizer are needed to produce that second flowering. Use a fertilizer with a low nitrogen content such as 5-10-5. Organic gardeners prefer using rabbit pellets. Prune your Rebloomers in the spring after the first bloom. Cut the bloom stalks down to the ground, but leave the leaves alone. They are needed to help the irises make and store food. Because reblooming irises are growing at a rapid pace, you may need to thin more often than ordinary irises.
The following are varieties of irises known to rebloom in our area: Harvest of Memories, Again and Again, and Immortality. Today, with so many new varieties available, you may have a hard time deciding which ones to select. Good companion plants are Allium, peonies and tulips. And yes, they can also be planted in containers.
Be aware that just because an iris is listed as a Rebloomer in a catalog does not guarantee it will rebloom in your area. I always advise gardeners to contact their local Iris Society. They can offer a listing of irises that have rebloomed for them personally.
In Enid, North Central Iris Society will hold its annual Rhizome sale on Sept. 23, 2023. Come by the OSU Garfield County Extension Center, 316 E. Oxford, on that day.
Rhizomes are reasonably priced starting at $5. Members, as well as a couple of Master Gardeners, are on site to provide suggestions and answer all of your iris questions.
