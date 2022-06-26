Summer is officially here market watchers. Although the temperatures pretty much say it all. We get a nice break from the heat to start the week with highs in the mid-80s for a couple days.
Hopefully weekend rain chances materialize as summer crops are in great need of a drink.
With harvest nearly 90% complete in Oklahoma and 25% nationally, many producers are debating whether to plant additional acres of double-crop soybeans, milo, sesame and mung beans. Interest has waned in recent weeks in the face of heat extremes and a flash drought, but it’s nothing a bit of moisture can’t restore.
Shoulder high, tasseling corn also needs some relief. U.S. corn crop conditions came in at 70% good to excellent this past week, slipping two percentage points from the week prior, but 5% ahead of last year at this stage. Soybean conditions also slipped two percentage points from the week prior at 68% good to excellent, but also ahead of this time last year. U.S. export demand has been lackluster as of late with corn and bean numbers at the low end of expectations and wheat at the very bottom.
The strength of the U.S. dollar hasn’t helped our competitiveness and additional rate hikes will only see this relative challenge remain. However, it’s not just demand concerns that are weighing on commodity markets. As I’ve discussed with clients this week, the recent interest rate increase and foreshadowing for future hikes has been one factor that has shifted the trades outlook on inflation. As monetary policy has tightened to control rising prices, the “inflation premium” that has helped support commodity prices is now being liquidated from these markets. Grains, cotton and energy futures contracts have had a front row seat.
With markets closed Monday, there was a pause in the selling that started Friday and extended through the end of this week particularly for the wheat and cotton markets. Corn and soybeans managed to bounce on Friday after losing 80 cents and $1.20, respectively, in just three trading sessions. Both corn and soybeans left gaps above on the charts at $7.28 and $15.36 for new crop contracts that the market eventually will come back and fill. Corn futures also staged an inside day, lower high and higher low versus the previous session high and low, that suggests Monday’s move is likely to see follow through in that direction.
Precipitation in the Midwest is seen as beneficial, but the selloff still looks overdone. That is particularly true for the wheat market that sold off $1.17 in just four trading sessions this week. The March 29 low at $9.93¼ looked to hold until late in Friday’s session when July KC wheat pushed through to $9.91¾ to close at $9.92½. This was a weaker close than I would have liked to see and opens up more potential for downside. The 200-day moving average is down at $9.30. Unless we see renewed buying coming into the market from fresh news, the wheat market is likely to stay under harvest pressure until the northern hemisphere is complete.
USDA’s June 30 Grain Stocks report will be the new news for the markets to digest. Reports of declining conditions of the French wheat crop that is now 2% harvested may add some support given their importance in exportable supplies, but harvest news out of Russia seems to suggest rising production should one choose to believe it.
The major wildcard remains the ability of Ukraine to first harvest and then store and trade the new crop. I’ve heard reports of temporary storage on Ukraine’s western border to facilitate exports through Europe. The reopening of the Black Sea ports is, however, what moves the needle, but is at an impasse with Russia negotiating with Western Allies over sanctions. The chess board changed this week with the EU accepting Ukraine’s candidacy status for membership. Moldova also was accepted. This is a historic move that will surely stoke a reaction from Putin as he continues to grind away at gaining control of Ukraine territories.
Bottomline, if you’re selling physical grain here, considering buying call options as there are plenty of factors to bring back volatility to these markets that could see a strong rebound. Call options also are a much more effective use of capital than holding on to the full value of $10.00 per bushel wheat and hoping the market will go back up. This week’s selloff in the market means that the same call options are even cheaper to purchase. July grain options expired on Friday and so in-the-money options will exercise into futures when the market reopens on Sunday evening. Note also that delivery points will be rolling from July to September futures early next week and basis bids will adjust accordingly, typically the same amount as the carry between the futures contracts. Make sure to confirm that harvest protein premiums are maintained with the roll to September. Kansas yields have been variable as they were in Oklahoma, but overall disappointing.
As the harvest progresses, now at 27% complete, the results will begin to build into the market. It was a choppy shortened week in the cattle markets with feeders trading both directions while fats were lower with beef prices at the lowest level since May 26. The gap created on feeder contracts with Tuesday’s higher open were filled by the end of the week as markets eased back. USDA’s monthly cattle-on-feed report was released on Friday at 2 p.m. after the close. June 1 on-feed was slightly lower than average trade guesses, but largely in line at 101.2% vs. 101.4% expected. May placements were perhaps the most closely watched and came in lower than expected at 97.9% versus 99.6%. May marketings were slightly lower than expected at 102.4% versus 103.0%.
While many people may call this a fairly neutral report, I would lean to a bullish bias given the lower placement number that has been a burden in recent months. Depending on movement in the grain markets next week, I suspect we could see a rebound in feeder cattle contracts with the gap filled and possibly in the fats. Demand remains strong despite all the economic concerns in the media, but we will be moving to the dog days of summer soon that will see a quieter period until back-to-school.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
