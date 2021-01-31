USDA is constantly making changes to farm programs, and Livestock Risk Protection insurance is no different.
Following up on the update in November, the program has further meaningful changes that will help producers.
In case you missed the previous update, there have been major changes to the subsidy levels. They are broken down by subsidy and coverage level: 35% for 95-100%, 40% for 90-94.99%, 45% for 85-89.99%, 50% for 80-84.99% and 55% for 70-79.99%. This makes LRP a very competitive price protection strategy for feeder cattle.
Other changes to LRP is an increase in the insurable head per endorsement. The old limit was up to 1,000 head per endorsement with a total of 2,000 insurable head per year. The new limit is up to 6,000 head per endorsement and a total of 12,000 per year.
The length of the insurance coverage remains unchanged varying from 13, 17, 21, 26, 30, 34, 39, 43, 47 or 52 weeks. Insurance can be purchased on calves, steers or heifers, which fall in the weight classes of Weight 1 (under 600 pounds) or Weight 2 (600-900 pounds). These weight classes also are unchanged.
Further updates include allowing the marketing of livestock up to 60 days prior to the endorsement end date whereas the previous allowance was 30 days. Also, producers can cover unborn livestock enabling them to price protect animals before calving season.
Coverage levels vary between 70% and 100% of the expected ending value of the animals. The coverage options available vary each day so it is important for producers to check the RMA website https://public.rma.usda.gov/livestockreports/main.aspx daily to determine which coverage options are available. The ending values of the policy are based upon the weighted average prices reported in the CME Group Feeder Cattle Index. This index is used to settle the Feeder cattle contracts.
An indemnity payment is triggered if the actual ending value (as determined by the CME Feeder Cattle Reported Index) is lower than the coverage price on the chosen end date. This has nothing to do with what the producer receives for the animals in the cash market when he sells the cattle. Indemnity payments will only occur if the price declines below the coverage level on the end date. Also, the producer must own the cattle and have taken delivery of them in order to qualify for the insurance coverage.
For example, let’s look at purchasing insurance coverage for a producer who wants to use LRP to put a floor on his 2021 wheat pasture steer crop. He normally sells in the middle of March and his steers weigh 500 pounds in November. His herd consists of 100 predominately Angus cross steers.
The insurance was purchased in November, so he needed 21 weeks of coverage. The option he selects includes feeder cattle steers for the 2021 crop year with an expected ending value of $128.050 per cwt. He chooses a 99% coverage level with a coverage price of $128.000 per cwt., with an end date of March 23. The premium will be $7.746 per cwt. He expects the steers to gain 250 pounds over the course of this coverage. The premium is calculated by multiplying the final weight in cwt. by the premium cost per cwt. and the number of head covered. So 7.5 cwt. X $7.746 X 100 hd. = $5,809.50. RMA subsidizes 35% of the premium cost so the producer will be responsible to pay $5,809.50 X .65 = $3,776.10.
If on the end date of March 23, the CME Feeder Cattle Reported Index is below the coverage price of $128.000 per cwt., an indemnity will be triggered. For example, if prices fall to $120.00 cwt., the producer would be paid $128.000 – $120.00 = $8.00. The producer’s payment is 100 hd. X 7.5 cwt. X $8.00 = $6,000.00. This farmer received an indemnity payment of $6,000.00 on 100 steers for the cost of $37.76 per head. While there is no way to know what the actual ending price will be, this is an effective option to manage downside price risk.
Perils not covered include death, government seizure and forced destruction. However, if you report missing/dead cattle to your insurance agent within 72 hours of the occurrence, the affected livestock will be included if an indemnity is triggered. Not giving notice of the loss will result in the affected livestock being excluded from the indemnity calculation and the premium will not be refunded.
Livestock Risk Protection can be purchased through a livestock insurance agent.
If you would like further details on how to purchase Livestock Risk Protection Insurance, please visit rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page to find an agent and visit https://www.rma.usda.gov/en/Fact-Sheets/National-Fact-Sheets/Livestock-Risk-Protection-Feeder-Cattle to view the fact sheet.
