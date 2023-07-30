Take time to watch a busy bumblebee buzzing around the garden. These slow flying, big fuzzy insects are a delight to have around.
These are the largest of our native bees, and in many ways, some of our most threatened. To help protect bumblebees, it is important that we educate ourselves, our neighbors, our community and local farmers and ranchers about how to work with bumblebees.
Pollinators
Bumblebees are very important pollinators of both wild native plants and agricultural crops.
Because bumblebees can fly in cooler temperatures and when it is darker, they will be pollinating flowers earlier and later in the growing season and during the lower light of dawn and dusk.
This ability is unique to bumblebees, as they are one of the few insects that can generate body heat (thermoregulation) and fly when it is cold, allowing them to live in more northern climates and at higher elevations.
Pollination
Bees are a cornerstone of nature’s system for the pollination and reproduction of flowering plants. Without bees, many of the planet’s important web-of-life food plants that feed animals and humans would not exist.
Much-needed attention has been focused on the plight of the honeybee and colony collapse disorder, but there also is a need to protect bumblebees. Providing habitat-friendly gardens and landscapes is the most important thing gardeners can do to make a meaningful difference in helping to conserve and protect our native bumblebees and wild bee populations. By understanding their needs and planting to support them with food, we can help to undo what mankind has been inflicting on our wonderful insect friends.
Social creatures
Unlike most native bees, which are usually solitary, bumblebees are social insects that live in colonies. Bumblebee colonies are much smaller than honeybee hives, varying in numbers from 50 to 500 members.
They also have a much different lifespan than honeybees. Honeybees are perennial, with hives surviving the winter on stored honey and pollen. Bumblebee colonies are annual, with individual bees living one season, and only the queen bumblebee surviving through the winter. At the start of spring, she emerges from hibernation to begin foraging and looking for a suitable nesting site where she lays her eggs and re-establishes the colony. This is an important reason to provide early-season nectar in your garden with flowering shrubs and spring-blooming perennials.
Bumblebee habitat
Providing undisturbed places for queen bumblebees to nest is a very important part of bumblebee stewardship.
The following garden features can be used by a queen bee to establish a nest and shelter her colony: buildings, rock walls or rock piles, abandoned underground burrows, cavities in dead trees, abandoned bird nests and bird nesting boxes. There is much to be learned about the nesting requirements of different bumblebee species, but we know that they can use both natural and man-made structures.
Bumblebees are known to burrow in bare ground; therefore, near surface and subsurface disturbance of the ground by digging, tilling and plowing can be disastrous for bumblebees and other native bees that also burrow in bare ground.
Don’t forget grass
Native bunch grasses, such as Prairie Switchgrass, Indiangrass, Dropseed Grass, Little Bluestem, Big Bluestem and Grama Grass provide nesting sites and protection for the queen to overwinter. Not only do these grasses look great all year round, but they also provide important habitat.
It is recommended that gardeners leave perennial plants and grasses standing over the winter. This is the best reason to hold off on trimming back until late spring, after bees have had a chance to wake up from their winter slumber.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension ag educator for Garfield County.
