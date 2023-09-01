As the calendar rolls into September, cow-calf producers who own spring calving herds will begin to prep for weaning and consider marketing opportunities.
Markets look strong in the coming season but there are preconditioning programs that have historically offered a premium for calves even in times of high prices. These programs help producers highlight any management in calves they raise. OSU Extension offers a preconditioning program called Oklahoma Quality Beef Network (OQBN) that can highlight preconditioning management, vaccination and extra nutrition applied after weaning.
The OQBN program is a joint project between OSU Extension and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. OQBN is a network of beef producers, educators, veterinarians, and industry professionals committed to increasing producers access to value added marketing opportunities. This program sets itself apart because all management and vaccination documentation is third party verified by OSU Extension personnel.
You might be wondering what it takes to enroll in the program. The OQBN program requires that cattle are raised from the ranch of origin, weaned a minimum of 45 days, have two full rounds of shots and are bunk trained. Steers must be castrated and all calves must be dehorned. All calves should be healed from these procedures and appear in good health on sale day. To enroll in the program, producers also will need to be Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified. This can be done by attending an in-person training or taking the online BQA course.
The OQBN Vac-45 program, and other preconditioning programs benefit both buyers and sellers in several ways, including reduced shrink, stronger immunity and improved weight gain during the weaning and preconditioning period. In 2022, OQBN participants realized a $18.67/cwt premium over cattle that had no weaning or health history. Buyers offset purchase prices by having very low death loss and excellent feed conversion right off the bat.
Why would a producer want to consider a program like this? Cattle producers do a great deal of work to wean, vaccinate and adapt cattle to the next stage of production. Enrolling in a program that highlights extra work, management and the quality of your calves may help a producer offset preconditioning costs. If you are doing the work, why not shine a light on all those extra hours of management?
That being said, OQBN and other preconditioning programs are not for everyone and there are times when it doesn’t make sense to keep the calves around for an extra 45 days. Do the best with what you have but consider alternative ways to highlight your management. Alternative marketing opportunities like this abound in the industry and you might find another option that works for your situation.
Those on the fence about preconditioning this fall should contact your local county extension educator or area livestock specialist for more details. We can walk you through the program, explain the vaccination requirements, and give tips on nutrition.
That is one of the great things about OQBN; you have OSU extension beef educators and specialists in your wheelhouse to help you every step of the way. For more information, check out our website at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/oklahoma-quality-beef-network/.
