By Dana Zook
Oklahoma summer has arrived. Triple digit heat and high humidity this past week have affected most of the state, making it crucial to think about livestock well-being.
This week I decided to look at how heat impacts fertility and reproduction within our beef herds.
Heat stress affects beef reproduction in two ways: through behavior as cattle attempt to reduce their heat load, and through altered hormone balance and reduced fertility.
Let’s look at behavior first. Like humans who run for the air conditioning when it gets hot, cattle also do anything to reduce their heat load, often altering normal behavior. This includes reducing all factors of feed consumption, traveling, grazing and breeding. Altered behavior alone will negatively affect breeding because cattle may be stressed, and their focus is to cool off.
Heat stress can throw off the normal cycle of reproduction simply with the increase in the stress hormone, cortisol. Increased cortisol in turn reduces the reproductive hormone estradiol ,which is important in estrus or “heat.” This reduction causes a shortened estrus period. In artificial insemination (AI) systems where visual heat detection is used, reductions in this hormone make it difficult to detect standing heat.
At a cellular level, researchers in Brazil suggest that oocytes (immature egg prior to fertilization) in cows under heat stress can be damaged several months before ovulation (when the egg is ready for fertilization). At the University of Florida, a study suggests heat stress (107 degrees 94 degrees in this study) can cause embryonic damage through the first day after fertilization. By day three, embryos became resistant to heat stress.
Bulls also are impacted by heat. Ideal sperm production occurs below typical body temperature (100.4-103.1 degrees) and bulls are structured to thermoregulate by increasing or decreasing the distance of the testis from the body depending on outside temperature. During the summer, it’s possible that temperatures rise above a bull’s ability to thermoregulate. Temperatures above this threshold could cause the production of lower quality sperm which may decrease bull fertility.
So, what reductions can beef producers expect during periods of extreme heat? The University of Nebraska has a good rule of thumb that in normal years, for each degree that temperatures are above normal, conception rates tend to be reduced about 1%. What is normal for Oklahoma? Well, that’s a great question that I will leave to the Mesonet folks. Check out your local site at Mesonet.org.
It’s nearly 100% impossible to control the weather, but producers can implement several forms of management to minimize heat stress and help reduce long term effects on the cow herd.
Always provide a clean, cool source of drinking water. A good rule of thumb is that every 10 degrees above 65 degrees requires an additional one gallon of water per animal. Water need will depend on body weight, breed and production phase (dry vs. lactating). For example, a 1,300-pound lactating cow will need three additional gallons of water on a 90 degree vs. a 65 degree day.
Intensive grazing or dry lot production systems must ensure that number of water sources, volume and rate of fill of water tanks is adequate during the hottest periods.
Avoid handling cattle during periods of extreme heat. If cattle must be moved or worked, accomplish this by 8AM.
Provide shade for cattle when possible.
Control biting flies. All flies cause stress and biting flies significantly increase heat stress. Cattle impacted by flies also are more likely to bunch, which increases heat load.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
