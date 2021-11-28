I have had many producers asking me if this is the top of the wheat market. This is not the correct frame of mind right now. As producers, we get really excited at market tops,and in general they do not mean anything.
Tops get met with feverish cash selling and then the trend takes over again. Let the bulls run.
That is partly why you will see corrections in a market during a bull run. Analyzing trendlines on the July 2022 KC wheat contract you can see a very strong bull market taking over. You can draw those trendlines nearly wherever you want in terms of day closes or daily trade activity and you still see a market that is strong. We are not continually testing support like it was in September. The market is surging now and, using technical indicators, the market will not meet resistance until the $9.50/bushel level. Understand that we have not had prices this high since September 2012. That is more than nine years of untested chart.
If you look at the 20-year chart, wheat has traded over $9.00/bushel in four years. In some of those years, prices were there for a very short time. We are getting to price levels where producers can start thinking in not only about contracting July 2022 wheat, but July 2023 wheat as well. In July 2016, July 2019 and July 2020 wheat was trading sub $5.00/bushel. Right now, you can contract July 2023 wheat above $7.50/bushel on the board. It is not necessary to get that aggressive, but that is a lot better price than we have struggled with in recent years.
When prices do top, have a plan to deal with the lowering prices. Understand how much you are willing to let prices drop before you pull the trigger on selling future production. Utilize target orders at prices you think would be a home run. A producer can contract 10% of production at a target order of $9.00/bushel July 2022 wheat and be really excited when it actually hits.
That is just an example of a contract price, but seriously consider this selling opportunity.
This could be a fantastic way for producers to bolster their cash flow positions now and in future years. This will remedy some of the damage done in recent years from low prices.
If you are aggressive, July 2024 wheat is trading at $7.19/bushel. We can sell the next three years of production above $7.00/bushel and that is a great position to be in. If you need assistance with marketing, feel free to contact your extension office or your local grain buyer. The only poor plan is to not have one.
