Howdy market watchers. It’s freezing, literally.
This past week, we recognized all the brave men and women who have served this great country and continue to sacrifice to ensure our freedom. Veterans Day is celebrated on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, which marked the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany that ultimately ended World War 1, also known as “The Great War” at the time.
While military conflicts remain throughout the world, we continue to face increasing threats of economic and cyber warfare many of which originate in two authoritarian countries, China and Russia. In that vein, this week marked a major milestone in the history and future leadership of the People’s Republic of China. The notable outcome of the four-day, Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was one of permanency for President Xi Jinping’s grip on power. China’s top leader is typically “elected” to two, successive, five-year terms occupying the roles of general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and chairman of the Central Military Commission since 2012, and president of the People’s Republic of China. Xi was first put into this role in 2013 while I was still in China. There have only been two other leaders that have held these roles for life in the CPC’s 72-year history. Those names may sound familiar, including Mao Zedong, the first chairman of the Party founded in 1949, and with Deng Xiaoping, who led the opening of China to the world starting in the late 1970s.
This past week, Xi Jinping was “elected” as the next supreme and third leader of China for life. If there was any doubt whether President Xi’s approach to domestic and foreign affairs was in vogue in China, such doubts were dispelled this week. Presidents Biden and Xi are to hold a virtual summit on Monday, one of the few engagements between the world’s two largest economies since Biden’s election, as tensions reach a critical level.
Russia is its own cup of tea. This week, the Russian military built up along the Ukrainian border. This is not the first time. As the winter approaches, energy supplied by Russia is being weaponized. Also, not the first time. Russia says this is a domestic issue, much as China claims when it comes to Taiwan affairs. This also is not the first time that Russia has discussed restricting wheat exports due to domestic supply issues and surging inflation.
As a result of this and rising inflation globally amidst weather concerns, international markets have escalated accordingly. Front month, December KC wheat futures reached a $8.43½ high on Friday not seen since May 2014. While some profit taking was expected to end the week after a two-day surge in the U.S. dollar Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday, it was brief at best with the day ending in new recent highs. USDA export data was delayed due to the Veterans Day holiday, but was uneventful with wheat, corn and soybeans as expected.
The big market movers this week were Tuesday’s USDA Crop Production and World Supply and Demand reports followed by Wednesday’s U.S. inflation data for October. The monthly USDA report is the last supply side report until the new year. After heavy selling in soybeans, corn and wheat leading into the report, the most meaningful surprise came from the most unsuspecting place — soybean yields. In what was sure to be higher yields for U.S. beans versus last month’s estimate of 51.5 bpa and average trade guesses of 51.7 bpa, the USDA decreased bean yields to 51.2 bpa. This reduced U.S. bean production to 4.425 billion bushels versus expectations over 4.47 billion bushels. U.S. ending stocks also were lower for beans despite a 40 million bushel cut in exports. Global ending stocks for beans also came in lower than expectations as well as last month, while China imports were cut by 1 million tonnes although still slightly higher than last year.
Soybean futures, now trading on January as the front month, spiked on the data release, but closed well off the highs, only gaining incremental ground on Wednesday and Thursday. That is until Friday when soybean futures took the lead jumping 22 cents to close the week higher at $12.44¼. The next resistance level will be in line with the 50-day moving average just above $12.56.
The corn market faced some headwinds from a slightly higher than expected bump in U.S. yields to 177 bpa, tying 2016 for a record yield, versus 176.7 bpa expected and last month’s 176.5 bpa. Corresponding production increased to 15.062 billion bushels from 15.038 billion bushels expected. U.S. and world ending stocks came in higher than expected for corn. With the strength in ethanol production as of late, the USDA increased corn usage from ethanol by 50 million bushels. After minimal gains in Tuesday’s session, the corn market surged higher to close the week at $5.77¼ after reaching highs at $5.82, yet to surpass the Nov. 2 high at $5.86.
The wheat market had an impressive weak as a perfect storm has come together. Dry weather in the U.S. and Europe, rains in Australia right ahead of harvest impact quality, wheat carryover the smallest since 2008, export restrictions discussed by Russia and U.S. inflation at 31-year highs bringing outside money into commodities as a hedge against inflation have all provided underlying support to wheat in particular. The USDA did lower U.S. wheat exports by 15 million bushels, raised Russia production by 2.0 million tonnes, but now more in line with international estimates, and increased Russian wheat exports. This wheat spike may in fact be more Russian roulette.
The shortage of quality wheat has higher protein spring wheat leading the move followed by Kansas City wheat. July 2022 new crop KC wheat closed the week at $8.18 after making a new, recent daily high on Thursday at $8.23½. This market is due for profit taking, but seems to have plenty of support at this point for further follow through. $8.00 July 2022 KC puts were running around $0.58 per bushel on Friday.
The cattle market has come under increased pressure from higher grains. Fat cattle cash prices have continued to see strong support with many trades this week at the $132-level. Packer margins are plenty and should continue to drive larger numbers into the holidays. The feeder market is about to find support in my opinion. November feeders, which expire on Nov. 18, have a gap to fill up at $157.625. While we may not see much action until the January contract, a number of conditions seem to be leading up to a healthy market this spring. Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges, is a product to closely consider this year. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.