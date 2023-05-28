Happy Memorial Day weekend market watchers. While enjoying time with family and friends this weekend, we remember especially those who have and are serving in the military at home and abroad to afford us the freedom we enjoy.
We also reflect on the time we had with those who are no longer with us. Be sure to pay a visit to all those near and dear to you this weekend in their final place of rest.
We also are celebrating a new member of our Sidwell Strategies team, Cade Jenlink, who has passed the Series 3 commodity broker exam and officially will be joining our team this June based in Enid. Cade also is marrying his beautiful bride, Addison Spicer, this weekend who was just selected as the new agricultural education instructor at Burlington Public Schools. We are excited for these two Oklahoma State University graduates from north central Oklahoma to come back to the area to contribute to the success of the rural, agriculture communities we serve in our businesses throughout the state and country.
Last weekend, I was invited to the Four State’s Farm Show in Pittsburg, Kan., by Joplin Regional Stockyards to join a panel discussing cattle markets, protecting equity and the overall state of the global and U.S. economies that are a major factor in beef demand. In case you missed it and are interested to hear the conversation, it is available to watch on our Facebook page. As I outlined in the discussion, we have several years of a strong cattle market ahead that producers should position to take advantage of. If you have the pasture and hay, I believe the cow-calf sector, in particular, has the best potential to realize phenomenal returns. There are and will be opportunities in growing and feeding cattle as well. However, like any opportunity, it is not without its risks. Feed costs have come down in recent weeks from elevated levels with the liquidation in grains and funds positioning as net shorts in corn and soybeans joining Chicago wheat.
While corn planting has continued to accelerate, now 81% complete ahead of the 75% average, a drier forecast led to short covering in new crop contracts in corn that spilled over into the nearby July contract as well as into soybeans. We had a strong close Friday above $5.34 and only 1.25 cents off session highs and only 2.5 cents from early May highs. If we can trade above $5.37, the 50-day moving average at $5.41 is a realistic target with resistance every dime higher up to $6.30 mid-October peak. The market has not sustained long above the 50-day moving average since last November. Therefore, I believe the $5.40-level could prove stiff resistance especially with any improvement in the weather forecast. Should we see a bullish surprise in the headlines that spark further short covering, we could see a very different scenario play out that would warrant more aggressive covering of corn purchases or protection for feed needs.
The USDA is expected to release the first corn condition ratings this next week and could offer fresh news to trade. May feeder futures and options expired on Thursday and closed at $208.975. The spread with the now front-month August contract remains wide with that contract closing Thursday at $234.60.
Feeder cattle contracts closed Friday as an inside day, lower high and higher low, on the chart. This indicates Tuesday’s move, when the market reopens due to closure Monday for Memorial Day, should see follow-through in that direction on Wednesday. The market looks strong, but a Black Swan could be lurching and the $40 per cwt premium we’ve seen since the first of the year could lose ground quickly in the midst of an unforeseen curveball. The long saga of the debt ceiling talks that will be renewed without much change as always should be bullish for equity markets and likely cattle at least in the short-term. I hear that June 5 is the critical deadline before payments are not honored.
April’s core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, rose 4.7% over last year, slightly higher than the revised 4.4% in March and higher than the 4.6% expectation. While many observers expect the FOMC to pause on rate hikes at the next meeting on June 13-14, it is far from certain. Headline PCE rose 0.4% over last month and 4.4% above last year. Real spending rose 0.8% above March, double the forecast of 0.4% supported by a 0.4% increase in personal incomes. While we may see a pause at some stage this year, we should not rule out further increases in our outlook.
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the American farmer this week in a 5-4 decision to limit the EPA’s authority over the Waters of the United States Rule. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-PA., said, “[the] unanimous ruling in Sackett v. EPA is a victory for America’s farmers, ranchers and land owners. The decision reaffirms the rights of property owners and provides long-needed clarity to rural America. In light of this decision, the Biden administration should withdraw its flawed final WOTUS rule. It is time to finally put an end to the regulatory whiplash and create a workable rule that promotes clean water while protecting the rights of rural Americans.”
The overreach is curtailed, at least for now.
Winter wheat conditions improved slightly this week after recent rains although remains at historic lows. The market largely chopped sideways this week although making new recent lows back to early May levels. The crossover of the 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages is at $8.34 and will serve as stiff resistance until we break above at which time it will become support. The frustratingly firm U.S. dollar continues to be a headwind preventing a sustained rally in the (U.S.) wheat market. While a stronger U.S. dollar means more expensive U.S. wheat for international buyers, it also means cheaper foreign wheat for U.S. buyers. This arbitrage has been highlighted recently with news of U.S. flour millers importing wheat from Europe. This also is putting downward pressure on U.S. wheat futures and cash bids.
New crop wheat basis bids have softened considerably in the last week. It is definitely a year to shop your basis for the most competitive price especially considering lower yields will make the combines slightly easier to keep up with if trucks are traveling further for higher prices. There exists both upside and downside potential in the wheat market at present levels. U.S. harvest pressure likely will materialize in the next couple of weeks, but so will increased tensions and uncertainty in the Black Sea region. Despite the prior week’s 60-day renewal of the grain export corridor, Russia blocked ships this week from entering the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, the largest of the three ports in the corridor that also include Odesa and Chornomorsk. Strong rhetoric abounds, and I believe these deals are becoming more tenuous by the day as political pressure mounts on both sides. With the high cost of funds from elevated interest rates, it is shaping up to be a year where selling at harvest across the scales is probably not a bad idea.
However, Kansas production is at an estimated near seven-decade low and could bring extreme volatility to the markets along with Black Sea uncertainty and short covering that warrants re-owning these harvested bushels with long call options in September or December. I
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.