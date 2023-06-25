Howdy market watchers. When it rains, it pours. It has become as hard to catch a break from the rain as it was to catch a rain over the past two years.
Summer crops and grass pastures in the Southern Plains are taking full advantage of the shift in weather patterns, as are the weeds. Crabgrass and pigweeds are quickly taking over winter wheat fields yet to be harvested. The grain is ready before the ground, as we repeat each morning as another storm develops and blows through. After consecutive years of severe drought that is now being experienced in the Midwest, it is hard to complain about moisture.
Despite its timing, there is much more we can do with grain than without and a reminder of the importance for diversification in our operations. Once you’re able to get the wheat harvested, consider swathing and baling healthy stands of crabgrass where it makes sense as it can make excellent hay.
With the clock ticking to plant summer crops, consider mung beans as a late alternative. Enterprise Grain has started a mung bean program that pays $15.60 per bushel delivered to our Kremlin facility with zero seed cost. Therefore, if you lost the crop to weather, there is no seed cost. Mung beans can be planted up to July 10-15 with the opportunity to get back to late-planted wheat. Sesame also is an option, although the planting deadline for crop insurance of June 20 has passed. While you still would have seed cost, this crop requires limited inputs and handles hot, dry conditions well. Enterprise Grain is currently contracting sesame at $27.00 per bushel delivered to Kremlin.
At these price levels, even low production levels can yield a return. The other attractive aspect of these programs is that contract prices are fixed. This removes the risk of market volatility compromising your return on investment.
That volatility was on full display this week. What a rollercoaster. With Monday’s regular crop condition ratings delayed until Tuesday due to the Juneteenth holiday, it was a fiery start to a shortened trading week. U.S. corn crop ratings slipped 6% from the prior week to a 35-year low for mid-June of 55% good to excellent versus expectations of 58% and last year’s 70%. The central and western corn belt suffered substantial declines. Tuesday night’s open jumped 13 cents above the day session’s close to $6.09, which was exactly at the day session highs. The new crop December contract went on to a high of $6.29 ¾, closing just a tick off the high.
The continued outlook for extreme heat and dryness fueled by commentary all over Twitter of withering corn brought about irrational exuberance that had hedgers lifting hedges. By Friday’s close, 48-hours later, December corn was back down to earth at the 200-day moving average near $5.85. Just as the 2023 corn chart started to look like 2012, it also is resembling 2013 when prices started to diverge lower. However, it still is early in the season and much stress remains in key corn states. Weekend rain chances, except for Illinois and Indiana, and profit taking led to Friday’s $0.36 selloff, but this deal is far from over. Weather over the next two to three weeks largely will determine the fate of the 2023 corn crop potential.
July options also expired Friday and likely contributed to some of the position squaring. Thursday was an inside day, lower high and higher low, on corn charts. With Friday’s session lower following an inside day, the textbook pattern would be for follow through lower in the next session starting Sunday evening at 7 p.m. While I’m writing this before knowing the result of weekend rains, calling for lower corn prices on Monday seems counter to logic. However, I think we could see weakness until Tuesday’s session starting Monday evening after updated crop ratings are released on Monday afternoon.
I suspect soybeans could experience similar action with last week’s ratings also at a 35-year low for this time in June. The wheat market has largely been in the shadows of corn futures in recent weeks. I believe we could start to see this change somewhat. While the corn contract will continue to influence wheat prices, there are specific bullish fundamentals continuing to emerge for wheat as well.
Friday’s Commitment of Traders report that tabulates fund positions as of Tuesday showed extensive short covering and extending of long positions across all grains versus selling in feeder and fed cattle futures. Managed money bought back nearly 30,000 short positions in the week from Tuesday-to-Tuesday, but still remain net short 84,134 contracts. Only Minneapolis wheat and canola remain as net shorts. Managed money positions in corn added over 56,000 long positions in just that one week to Tuesday. We’ve seen a similar short covering rally in natural gas, which could begin to lead to firmer nitrogen prices.
In addition to the Black Sea grain deal nearly certain not to be renewed on July 18, India’s wheat crop forecast was lowered this week that could be 12% lower than official estimates along with further deterioration in French wheat conditions with harvest now 2% complete. The U.S. wheat harvest also has been slow to progress with continued rains interrupting the pace. Texas is now estimated to be 62% harvested followed by Oklahoma at 45% and Kansas at 13%. Clearer weather next week could bring about harvest pressure on wheat contracts, but I believe we could see these international factors and outside grains bringing support back leading into the July 4th holiday the Tuesday after next.
The cattle market is taking this grain rally the hardest. Feeder cattle unsurprisingly bore the brunt in early week trading though finding support late in the week ahead of Friday’s Cattle-on-Feed report. I believe this action in feeder contracts is largely what I laid out in last week’s article. My expectation for next week is that we’ll see some sideways to lower trade early in the week followed by more weakness as the week progresses and grains find support. The feeder chart has come up to the downward sloping trendline that should be respected until violated. There are gaps below on the charts and I believe we will see these filled by mid-week if not earlier.
Fed cattle contracts also are facing resistance at the top of a downward sloping trendline, but look to have more support and could see move higher if cash trade can get established and be confirmed by multiple trades. Basically, feeder futures have come down to cash prices and fed cattle futures need to come up to cash prices. I foresee both of these playing out further in the coming weeks. USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report released at 2 p.m. after the close had a bearish bias. June 1 on-feed numbers were reported higher than expected at 97.1% of this time last year versus 96.6%. However, this was still the lowest level in five years. May placements was perhaps the biggest surprise coming in sharply higher than expectations at 104.6% versus 101.7% expected. May marketings were as expected at 101.7%.
If you have not protected your feeder cattle, while we are off the recent highs, we are near the highs of 2014. I think these are reasonable levels to protect with much uncertainty over feed costs in the coming weeks and more concern about recession creeping back into headlines. We do both LRP through insurance as well as put options and futures.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.