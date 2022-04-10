Howdy market watchers. Where the wind comes sweeping down the Plains — and did it ever this week!
We can tolerate a good breeze if it blows in a system, though it has yet to do so. Rain chances this past week came and went with limited promise in the forecast. The year has become one of extremes with record drought conditions, high prices, as well as unprecedented cost of inputs not to mention geopolitical conditions. As for now, it seems as though the world situation is going to remain status quo.
The USDA’s first, weekly, nationwide winter wheat ratings were released this past Monday revealing the current state of U.S. crop conditions. Overall, the U.S. winter wheat crop came in at 30% good-to-excellent versus 40% expected and 53% last year. This is the lowest early April rating in 26 years. For hard red winter wheat in particular, Oklahoma was rated at 22% good-to-excellent versus 70% last year, while Kansas was 32% expected versus 54% last year at this time. It was the lowest G/E ratings for hard red winter wheat in history. Such conditions combined with a dry forecast and continued uncertainty around Russia and Ukraine exports should maintain a firm undertone for the KC wheat futures.
July KC wheat closed back above $11.00 on Friday, in fact at $11.10, which was important in order to see further continuation. We likely are to see further deterioration of U.S. winter wheat ratings in Monday’s weekly update. The $11.50-level remains the next target for July KC wheat.
USDA’s monthly WASDE and Crop Production report released on Friday at 11 a.m. managed to find inventory with increased ending stocks in the U.S. from reduced usage though slightly tighter stocks on a global basis. India and the EU this week raised wheat export forecast, although the USDA did not recognize such increase in this report and in fact reduced Europe’s exports by two million tons. Wheat export reductions by the Ukraine were offset by increases in Russia.
Ukraine corn exports were reduced by 4 million tons, which I expect to be just the beginning of reductions. Even the best analyst, however, can only guess as to what the rest of the year will bring. While Russia is said to be reducing and, in some cases, withdrawing troops from select areas, this fight is far from over. I fully expect that Russia is regrouping and repositioning its forces and will at the very least, split the Ukraine, targeting control of Kiev and the eastern portion of the country to the south and west along Crimea and the major ports. Bombing of ports in Odessa last weekend got the wheat market off to a firm start with that infrastructure being critical to local as well as regional exports.
U.S. wheat exports recently have been lackluster with a strong U.S. dollar pricing us out of the market. In fact, the U.S. dollar is as strong as it was in May 2020, just after the height of COVID. Is a strong U.S. dollar disguising some of the inflation in our economy? There are many factors involved, but the inflationary environment likely is to see additional interest rate hikes by the Fed in early May. Minutes released this week from the FOMC’s March meeting revealed shrinking the balance sheet by $95 billion per month. The ease is on.
Row crop prices ended the week on a firm tone, with December new crop corn making new highs closing at $7.16 and November new crop soybean futures breaking above the 20-day moving average closing the week at $14.95½. Corn planting is underway in Texas and Oklahoma with producers hoping to be beyond the freeze. Midwest weather is going to be the center of attention as I-state planting gets underway. One surprise in USDA’s Friday report were reductions in China corn and soybean imports. With China importing both corn and beans from the U.S. this week, there is starting to be wider expectation that they will be a larger not smaller importer this year. Both corn and soybean imports were reduced by 3.0 million metric tons versus USDA’s previous estimates. With the Ukraine being a large corn exporter to China, further supply chain disruptions are likely to benefit U.S. corn farmers. Time will tell.
With dry weather, surging fertilizer and chemical prices, interest is building among producers to plant sesame. As with any crop, getting a stand is critical, but sesame is a pretty resilient crop beyond that relative to other alternatives. The heat and dryness of August is typically a key determinant of a crop year in the black or triggering a loss. Sesame is a crop that needs heat and can tolerate drought during that stage of development. With more wheat acres being released in dryer areas, sesame is a viable option as it is for double crop after wheat. Enterprise Grain’s sesame program has delivery points north of Enid and in Kingfisher. If you know of a potential delivery point closer to you, let us know as we are seeking partners in new geographies.
The culling of poultry flocks in the U.S., now estimated at 23 million birds across 24 states, is becoming more of a concern and could impact near-term feed demand. This likely also will keep a floor under animal protein prices as supplies tighten.
For the feeder cattle market, higher grain prices have dealt a major hit from levels seen at the end of March. There is currently a $14.00 per cwt spread between May and August feeders, which is wider than usual, but demonstrates how full feed yards are at the moment. However, I believe there is and will be a gap in market-ready cattle after which this market could be record breaking. May feeders settled the week at $159.375 while August feeders closed at $173.550. If you’re selling stockers here, I would consider purchasing August or October call options. Fat cattle futures recovered some of the recent losses. We need to see a close above $144.00 on October fats before we see further upside follow through.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.