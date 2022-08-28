Howdy market watchers. August is going out with a bang.
It was a busy week of U.S. crop tour results and the Federal Reserve Bank’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day from the former Soviet Union on Wednesday and the six-month mark on Russia’s invasion passed with relatively few major happenings where much more was expected. Tensions continue to remain high, however, around Ukraine’s nuclear plant that lost power for a short period of time this week, but was then restored. The slow grind continues to march on.
The annual Profarmer Midwest crop tour kicked off Monday, traveling through seven states by Thursday’s finish in Iowa and Minnesota. Corn and soybean scouts walked fields counting ears, measuring grain lengths, tip back and kernels around in corn and pod counts, growth stage and moisture levels in soybeans. The tour progressed from disappointing results to more encouraging, although pre-tour expectations already were factoring in numbers below USDA’s latest revisions from the Aug. 12 crop report. Profarmer released daily summaries for the counties visited with national results posted after the market close on Friday.
The biggest surprise was by far corn yields with U.S. average yield pegged at 168.1 bpa versus USDA’s 175.4 bpa. This brought total production down to 13.759 billion bushels versus USDA’s 14.359 billion bushels. Soybean production was more in line with USDA estimates at 51.7 bpa and 4.535 billion bushels from Profarmer scouts versus the agency’s 51.9 bpa and 4.531 billion bushels. We should note that Profarmer’s yield results are often lower than USDA’s final yield, but the magnitude of this difference in corn after undisputed heat damage across a wide area during pollination suggests that at least some reduction in USDA’s forecast will be warranted.
The Farm Service Agency reported U.S. Prevent Plant acres this week as well, with the total coming in at nearly 6.4 million acres across all crops compared to 2.04 million last year. Corn acres were the largest swing factor year-on-year with only 620,458 acres of prevent plant in 2021 versus 3.15 million acres in 2022. Wheat acres came in next at 292,229 acres in 2021 compared to 1.16 million in 2022. Soybeans had 670,000 acres higher of prevent plant this year versus 2021. Mother Nature took a toll in the early stages and throughout the growing season. At this stage, soybeans have the potential to achieve higher yields if the rains cooperate. However, the corn crop is as much as it will be. Weekly good to excellent conditions also declined another 2% from the prior week to 55%.
This comes at a time when the EU also is lowering its corn crop estimates. The latest European Commission cut was a sharp 6.5 million metric tons to 59.3 MMT compared to USDA’s current 60.0 MMT forecast. This also is increasing the expectation for EU corn imports that will further tighten global availability. While Ukraine corn exports are slowly finding a path to the international market, it is far from keeping its pace as the world’s fourth-largest global corn supplier amid declining crop conditions.
China’s drought conditions are impacting corn, soybean and rice production. There is a growing expectation that the shortages in rice will require additional wheat imports that already are being seen in China’s wheat purchases from France and Australia. There is optimism that some of this wheat business could find it’s way to the U.S. market. The futures charts are beginning to suggest that a further upside move may be possible. Chart patterns are setting up an inverted head and shoulders structure similar to the one we saw at the very top of the range back in May. Should we see a close above $9.00 on December KC wheat, the 200-day moving average at $9.60 may be the next stop. Tighter corn supplies should help support.
A note of caution is that while the corn fundamentals do indeed look bullish, we also may encounter some harvest pressure. There is a small chart gap down at $6.30 and another down at $5.85. There also is one up above at $7.28. Wheat and corn options expired on Friday. The crude oil market will need to be taken into consideration as well given the energy importance to corn through ethanol.
Fed Chair Powell’s highly anticipated comments Friday at Jackson Hole resulted in a sharp selloff in the equity market that also pressured energy markets lower on the strong resolve to control inflation. The Central Bank made it clear that they will “use (their) tools forcefully” and that higher interest rates will likely persist “for some time” further adding that “the historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.” The personal consumption expenditure price index released Friday showed a year-on-year rise of 6.3% for July, but this was down from 6.8% in June. Despite this slight decline, it remains elevated. We’ve seen such signs in other inflationary reports recently, so it was quite timely that Chair Powell also commented that the Fed will not be swayed by only a month or two of data in it’s resolve to control four decade high inflation.
The cattle market came under immense pressure on Friday as the equity markets slipped on tighter economic conditions. August feeder cattle contracts expired on Thursday. The front-month September contract traded below the 20-day moving average, but held above recent lows. October feeders traded down to the 50-day moving average. March 2023 feeder futures held Thursday’s low, but closed near the low with a gap below to fill at $187.075. This will likely be the next move especially with a stronger opening with corn early next week. Drought concerns persist, hay supplies are tight, but yet the demand for feeder cattle remain firm. Local cash markets remain firm with cattle coming off grass. The next couple weeks are going to be telling for the fall stocker run on winter wheat.
We desperately need these weekend rain chances to materialize for wheat pasture to be meaningful. We will continue to see full feedlot pens in its absence. The latest cattle-on-feed report showed that placements of cattle under 700 pounds were up 9.5% and placements over 700 pounds were down 2.5%, as Dr. Peel from Oklahoma State University noted. With a lot more dollars at risk in these markets, I advise producers to protect cattle when buying them. Hedges are one route, but with expectations of higher cattle prices, options and Livestock Risk Protection are probably the preferred risk management approach to protect downside while keeping upside open. This is not a year to experiment without protecting your investment.
Fall plantings will likely get started next week in the southern plains.
