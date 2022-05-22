By Louise Milacek
I enjoy sitting in the sunroom in the early mornings and evenings observing the wildlife in the garden. Making the gardens attractive to wildlife is a good feeling knowing that you are helping to make a healthy environment for birds, bees, butterflies, frogs and other animals going about their daily business.
Going native is the current trend in the gardening world. We are encouraged to provide native plants that are a natural part of animals’ diets. Native plants are adapted to their locations and thus require little maintenance. For a list of native plants suitable for our area go to https://www.nwf.org/native Plant Finder/plants.
Be sure to provide fresh water for the wildlife by adding a birdbath, a waterfall, a pond or a water bubbler, creating restful sounds and watching to see how the birds appreciate taking a bath on a hot windy day.
By planting native shrubs you create a home for wildlife where they can hide from people, predators and inclement weather. These shrubs and trees provide shelter for raising their babies. Add a birdhouse to your property and enjoy a season of bird watching.
Lately, we are hearing that bees are becoming endangered. Anything we can do to attract bees and help them to thrive is good for the environment. Did you know that bees will forage on any blooming plant that provides nectar or pollen, however, they do have color preferences? Flowers that are blue, purple, yellow or white are preferred.
Plants that are native to our region can attract bees. Don’t forget about wildflowers, trees and shrubs. Herbs also are great in the garden for pollination and for making foods tastier. It’s fun to try new plants, and this year I have seeds for borage, which has pretty blue flowers.
Annual flowers grow, bloom and fade away in one season. Some favorites are daisies, zinnias, sunflowers, asters and cosmos. Direct seed or start them inside from seed and transplant to the garden when the frost has passed and in a few weeks you will have a beautiful source of nectar and pollen for hungry bees.
A couple of weeks ago, I attended the Oklahoma Gardening School sponsored by the Myriad Botanical Gardens. These schools always arevenjoyable as you mix with other plant lovers and share knowledge.
Our speakers at the workshop were Nate Tschean, director of horticulture at the Myriad Botanical gardens. The Crystal Bridge Conservatory is getting a complete makeover and will open later this year. Stacie Martin is director of horticulture at the Gathering Place at Tulsa’s riverfront park. Lance Swearengin is director of horticulture and grounds at the Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. These parks are all about native plants.
I was very impressed with Scissortail Park and all the play areas. I wished I were a kid again. These parks are wonderful places to visit to learn about native plants and also learn about good design.
Let’s choose plants wisely so we can be successful gardeners and be good steward’s of the land.
Milacek is a member of Garfield County Master Gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.