As like times in the past, the world is at war. This new war is not against any visible enemy, but against an invisible evil in the form of a sickness.
We are facing this with new generations of people who haven’t had to give much thought about their survival other than the type of coffee they would get at their favorite shop. These lean, desperate times bring back to mind the stories my grandmothers would tell me about their youths, the wars they lived through, and the pride they had in their efforts to support the men and women fighting overseas.
As people from all stations of life were signing up to do their part, farmers and ranchers were no exception. In World War I, other than feeding our troops, Europe looked to the West to supplement their food for much of their farmland was littered with bomb holes and debris, and in World War II much of our commercial produce and meat would go overseas to supply our military with their daily meals.
During both wars, the American government started a campaign to encourage the people to help with the fight, and the food shortage, by planting home gardens.
It was considered patriotic to work the soil and bring their surplus produce to their local designated drop-off points, then it was shipped overseas.
Posters and flyers were printed up and distributed throughout the country, and advertisements were put in all newspapers claiming the war will be won through what was named “Victory Gardening.” Vegetables that were usually harvested were ones that could be canned or stored for long periods of times, like beans, beets, cabbage, carrots, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, peas, tomatoes, turnips, squash and swiss chard.
Although the concept of planting and harvesting has been around for centuries, and the World War I gardening campaign started the push, it wasn’t until World War II that home gardens really took off and have been going strong ever since.
Today, we need to restart the Victory Garden campaign. We need the faithful American spirit, the desperation in our core to fight the enemy, no matter what it is, and the boost of morale and pride that being part of something greater than ourselves gives. So get out there, fight the good fight, work for the common good, and go work in your garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.