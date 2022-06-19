Happy Father’s Day market watchers. Wheat harvest was in full swing this last week and continues at a rapid pace. I would call Northern Oklahoma nearing 75% complete. Overall, the USDA estimated winter wheat harvest was 10% complete last week versus 14% expected. This number will jump significantly next week. USDA’s crop conditions and progress report will be delayed to Tuesday given markets will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. Grain markets will reopen Monday evening at 7 p.m.
Temperatures remain hot and July-like with 100s as highs nearly every day next week. Precipitation chances remain scant. Heat advisories cover much of the map across the U.S. Southeast, Southern Plains and Midwest. Corn is off to a great start at 72% good to excellent, but beginning to stress in the extreme heat that continues to support prices. The corn belt has more heat ahead in the second half of June and we could see prices firm through July 4.
By now, most everyone has seen the pictures and videos of the 2,000 head of dead cattle in southern Kansas from heat stress. Later reports also suggested this number could be as high as 10,000 plus. It is definitely the time of year to ensure animals have plenty of water and shade if possible. Our 81 Feed & Seed business just became a dealer for moveable shade covers,and it is the year to have them. We also have heat stress mineral, all of which will help maintain gains during these times.
The economy also continues to heat up with the Fed taking action this week to slow things down. In the biggest rate hike since 1994, the FOMC raised benchmark rates by three-quarters of a point on Wednesday. Prime rate is now at 4.75% with mortgage rates surging to 5.78% in the largest one week increase since 1987. Chair Jerome Powell indicated more to come while the economy remains strong.
The commodity complex sold off to finish the week ahead of the three-day weekend with the U.S. dollar surge and trader liquidation. The volatility in the energy markets added to the nervousness with Friday’s trading range on July crude at $10.72 per barrel. The Dow Jones traded below 30,000 for the first time since February 2021 and closed below 30,000 on Friday for the first time since December 2020. This also caused some apprehension in the cattle markets, although the firmer cash market well supported fat cattle contracts.
October live cattle gapped higher on Wednesday filling last week’s gap and trading in a $4.50 per cwt range and closing the week at $142.425, above the 50-day moving average. There is still a gap up to nearly $146.00 on October fats from April 25. Watch the August feeders to fill the gap at $174.00 early next week, but then we could be set up for a softer tone if corn prices continue to press higher.
The grain complex will now turn to the June 30 Grain Stocks and Acreage Report for fresh news barring any major news out of Russia-Ukraine. We have yet to hear anything out of Turkey regarding the export corridor out of Ukraine. This remains the wild card in the wheat market. KC wheat futures have been trading in a 65-cent range since June 1 awaiting direction. Friday’s near 50-cent selloff broke the $11.20 floor I mentioned last week to close at $11.05. The next level could be $10.90 and then the 100-day moving average at $10.75. This looks to be a decent level of support.
If you are selling wheat here, I would consider re-owning the bushels in a reduced risk strategy utilizing call options. Think of it this way. The cash value of 5,000 bushels of wheat is around $55,000. The cost of a December $11.20 call option on 5,000 bushels is $5,000. This provides 160 days of market exposure should the market pop up. If you sell your physical for $55,000 and purchase a call option for $5,000, you get the $50,000 to utilize while also reducing the risk of the cash price going lower from either lower futures, lower basis or a lower protein premium. The most risk you have on the $5,000 call option if the futures market does not go up is well, $5,000. There is no basis or protein premium risk on call options. Plus, you don’t have to pay storage fees which for 160 days adds up to over $1,000.
The quality of this year’s wheat crop has been surprising in northern Oklahoma where we have our elevator operation, Enterprise Grain Co. Test weights have held very well with only a few loads below 58 pounds per bushel. Protein levels have been phenomenal with our highest received at 17.6%. As harvest has progressed, protein levels have moderated somewhat. Our lowest protein level was 11.1%, but this was the exception. We have seen a touch of sprout damage from loads further west, but we are fortunate to have the quality of wheat that we do this year. Overall, most farmers have all said above expectations although from a low bar. Yields have ranged from 30s-60 plus bushels per acre except for wheat behind summer crops last year that were in the 20 bpa range.
This was the first week for spring wheat condition ratings that came in at 54% good to excellent versus 63% expected. This lower rating should help to keep some underlying support under the wheat market particularly Minneapolis wheat futures. Interesting that our protein levels this year are more like spring wheat protein levels. Seed wheat is going to be in high demand this year around the Southern Plains while supplies are short in certain areas. It is time to get your seed wheat variety and bushel levels reserved. We have a lot of options and have all the data on yields, test weights and proteins as well as drought tolerant varieties. Give us a call to discuss what fits your rotation and maximize value with a higher priced inputs ahead for next season.
