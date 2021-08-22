ENID, Okla. — A canola meeting and private pesticide applicator continuing education will be held Thursday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Canola topics to be addressed are canola crop insurance guidelines, Bambi Sidwell, Sidwell Crop Insurance; discussion of the improved economics of canola and seed market, Trent Milacek, west district ag economist; and canola agronomics, Josh Lofton, extension cropping specialist.
The event will begin with a welcome at 9 a.m. Canola topics begin at 9:15 a.m. and continue to 10:30 a.m. Pesticide topics begin at 10:45 a.m. and continue to 1:30 p.m. Lunch provided by WinField United will be at noon.
Sessions eligible for a total of two hours continuing education for private pesticide applicators will be pollinators and general insect management, Tom Royer, IPM coordinator; weed management and herbicide resistance, Josh Bushong, west district agronomist; and Mesonet decision tools for herbicide application, Wes Lee, ag coordinator, Oklahoma Mesonet. By obtaining the necessary continuing education hours, private applicators will not have to participate in the closed book exam.
Lunch will be provided for those contacting Garfield County Extension Office by noon Tuesday at (580) 237-1228.
Cow-Calf Boot Camp is coming up this fall. This yearly camp is a unique OSU Extension program and is an all-encompassing three-day educational opportunity for cow-calf producers.
This one-of-a-kind program is designed for both beginner and experienced producers who are interested in increasing their level of management and their bottom line. These three days are packed full of hands-on information dealing with nutrition, health, forage management and economics of cow-calf production taught by OSU Extension educators and specialists. At the camp, participants can expect to work hands-on with live cattle, solve management problems in small groups, visit local cattle operations and have ample opportunity for questions and discussion. Since 2011, 10 camps have been held, and more than 450 people have graduated.
This year’s Cow-Calf Boot Camp will be hosted at Alfalfa County Fairgrounds in Cherokee on Sept. 21-23. There are a few spots remaining for this camp. If you are interested, contact the Extension office at (580) 237-7677.
Master Gardener training will begin this fall, with registration due by Sept. 13 by contacting Garfield County Extension office. Classes will commence Sept. 29 at the extension office and will be conducted weekly through December. Classes will be four hours with a lunch break.
No previous training is required, just a willingness to learn. With successful course completion and passing an exam, a class member agrees to donate a minimum of 20 volunteer hours back to the program. Volunteer hours are wide open; you can assist at the county office by answering phone questions and advising walk-in clients with insect and plant disease issues. Master Gardeners also present as invited speaker to various groups and assist with the design or demonstration of community gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.