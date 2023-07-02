Happy Independence Day weekend market watchers. Let freedom ring. We live in a crazy world, but thankfully in a country where we are able to pursue our own ideas and ambitions no matter how dynamic they may be.
While markets will be open Monday in a holiday-shortened trading session, we will be celebrating Tuesday with a break from the fireworks that continue across the trade. The month of June and the second quarter ended with some stretching of the rubber band in both directions. Soybeans, cattle and equity markets surged, stretching to the upside, while corn and to a lesser extent wheat over stretched to the downside.
The last two weeks of corn trading has been one of the wildest rodeos I’ve been apart of. From the May 18 lows at $4.90¾ to the chart gap created on June 12 at $5.33 that finally filled on Thursday, December corn sky rocketed to a high at $6.29¾ on June 21 before taking the elevator down dropping all the way back to Friday’s low at $4.93 in just seven consecutive trading sessions. Deep breath. That is a drop of nearly $1.37 in seven sessions all due to weather forecast and USDA’s quarter ending grain stocks and planted acreage reports.
As I covered in this column over the past two weeks, weather markets can come and go fast, but I don’t think anyone expected this fast. And much of that forecast has yet to be realized while the market already is counting chickens before they’ve hatched. Having said that, incremental rains over the past week have lessened, at least somewhat, the urgency that it all has to happen in the days ahead. In a year of transitioning weather patterns from La Nina to El Nino, one shouldn’t put much into a forecast, but the market’s confidence partly rests in the fact that both the GFS and European models agree for above-average rainfall in the coming weeks. But it is/was only June. Yes, it still is early and there is plenty of weather premium th at could be added back in July and August.
In Friday’s 11 a.m. report, the USDA lowered U.S. grain stocks for June 1 for corn, soybeans and wheat below last year as well as below all trade estimates. For corn, stocks came in at 4.106 billion bushels versus average trade guesses of 4.255 billion bushels and last year’s 4.349 billion bushels. Soybeans were pegged at 796 billion bushels versus 812 billion bushels for trade guesses and 968 billion bushels last year. All wheat stocks came in at 580 billion bushels versus 611 billion bushel trade guesses and 698 billion bushels last year. However, that wasn’t the biggest surprise. In fact, the stock numbers suggest that all three commodities should have been supported with tighter stocks leaving less of a buffer for crop issues.
The fireworks came from acres. In a surprising move, the USDA increased corn planted acres by 2.1 million acres above March planting intensions to 94.096 million acres. Average trade guesses were for a slight 143,000 acre decrease in corn planted acres, while the result could not have been more opposite. Conversely, the USDA decreased soybean planted acres by 4.0 million acres to 83.505 million acres above March planting intentions of 87.505 million acres. Average trade guesses were for an increase of soybean acres by 168,000 acres.
Unbelievable! How could all of the smartest private traders with skin in the game be so wrong? Serious question. Even the highest trade guess was more than 1.0 million acres below where the USDA pegged corn acres. This was even more pronounced with soybeans where the lowest trade guess of 87.0 million acres was nearly 3.5 million acres above USDA’s opinion. Many of us on newswires were in fact waiting for the USDA to reprint these numbers due to a mistake, but no such retraction.
November new crop soybeans surged over 6%, or 78 cents, on the news while corn dropped over 6.3%, or 33 cents. All things considered, the wheat market held relatively well for awhile above the prior day’s low, but gave in toward the end of the session putting in a new low for the week.
Now front-month September KC wheat did, however, close right at Thursday’s close at $8 on the nose. We are right on the upward sloping trendline on the KC chart connecting lows from early May, late May and mid-June. If we break below this trendline next week, we could see $7.80 as the next stop followed by $7.50. Lower corn will keep wheat under pressure until we have fresh news. For wheat, that could come in the form of disappointing yields in Kansas as harvest progresses, now at just 35%, as well as cancellation of the Black Sea grain deal on July 18 when it is set to renew. We also have a monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production report on July 12.
Meanwhile, Friday also marked First Notice Day for July futures, meaning all longs had to roll to September or exit to avoid delivery. As of Friday’s Commitment of Traders Report showing positions through Tuesday, June 27, managed money slightly reduced net longs in corn while adding to net longs in soybeans and KC and MN wheat. Managed funds also covered shorts in Chicago wheat, although still remaining in a net short position overall. China did purchase U.S. beans late last week, but otherwise export numbers have been weak that hasn’t been helped by the strengthening U.S. dollar in recent weeks.
Managed money has continued to maintain hefty longs in both live and feeder cattle futures. While some selling occurred through Tuesday’s position report, we will see those net longs further expanded in next week’s report as feeder cattle futures surged to new all-time highs on Friday. Yee-haw as we say in Oklahoma. This market has been the ride of a lifetime as the recent selloff was strongly denied with an “island bottom” on June 22-23, right at the 50-day moving average, where a prior gap on the downside is left open with a gap higher and markets move higher leaving the gap unfilled. There was then another gap higher from June 26-27.
With the Dow surging over 350 points on Friday to over 34,600 despite hawkish comments this week from Fed Chair Powell, confidence is high and creating tailwinds not headwinds as a barometer for economic demand at the present time. Just where to we go from here?
Fed cattle futures failed to make new highs this week, although have started to catch up to the cash market, which developed late last week near $180 in Texas to $182-183 in Eastern Nebraska. Remember that we often get a pull back after making new highs like this, so be aware and consider protecting these gains if you have continued to ride this market without protection. This is a great opportunity to lock in handsome profits while continuing to keep your upside open. We have strategies with put options as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) that can bring you some peace of mind to surprises, while also allowing you to continue capturing higher prices if the market pushes further.
There are some important changes to LRP that start July 1, the biggest of which the deadline has now moved to 8:25 a.m. from 9 a.m. the day after. Also, the signed SCE endorsement for your price protection has to also be signed and submitted by 8:25 a.m. and not signed later. Please understand these changes and work with us as they are not our requirement, but instead new rules by the USDA RMA.
Wishing everyone a safe and happy July 4th and a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.