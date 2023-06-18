Howdy market watchers. What a week it’s been. A mid-week Fed rate decision, surging equity, grain and energy markets in the aftermath, a weakening U.S. dollar and plenty of May-like severe weather.
Our prayers for Perryton, Texas, after Thursday’s devastating tornado that resulted in three fatalities and widespread damage. With the shifting weather patterns from La Niña to El Niño, we probably can expect a prolonged and active storm season ahead. Hopefully, the wetter trend we’ve experienced in the Southern Plains will continue. Drought conditions have shifted to the U.S. Midwest in recent weeks and sparked further short covering in corn that has spilled over to wheat and soybean markets.
When all factors align, it is incredible how fast this market can move. The week started with December new crop corn gapping higher at Sunday night’s opening to close up 62 cents to finish the week. The Thursday and Friday sessions alone added nearly 50 cents per bushel just shy of $6 and closing only 5 cents off the high. This takes us all the way back to Valentine’s Day highs before the major selloff that plunged December corn to bottom out at $4.90¾ on May 18. It took nearly a month for the market to fight back for the lost dollar, recovering nearly two-thirds of it in one week and half in two days.
Managed funds finally have covered all their net shorts and then some as of this Tuesday’s Commitment of Traders Report. We should see a much longer net long position come next weeks COT report, which will be delayed due to Monday’s observance of the new Juneteenth holiday closing markets and government offices. The soybean complex now maintains a net long position as well as does KC wheat. The major net short yet to cover exists in Chicago wheat and to a lesser extent in the Minneapolis contract.
However, there was indeed short covering, where holders of short positions buy back these shorts to exit the market or flip it to go net long, this past week when July Chicago wheat jumped 70 cents in two trading sessions, closing slightly off the highs right near the 100-day moving average at $6.88. The downward sloping trendline that started in late May 2022 and reinforced in early October 2022 has finally been broken with consecutive closes above. The late March 2023 high at $7.35 could indeed be next followed by the 200-day moving average at $7.60. Despite the optimism to finish the week ahead of a long weekend, buyers are surely cautious as the market has failed to sustain long any such rallies regardless of how bullish the fundamental environment seems to appear.
The 6-10 day NWS forecast for the U.S. corn belt remains supportive for corn prices with hotter and dryer conditions favored while the 8-14 NWS outlook returns to more normal precipitation conditions and moderate heat. As already witnessed this past week, forecasts can change quickly especially during hot, summer months. We often get a rally into the 4th of July, which is just two weeks away. Is this just the beginning or are we early? Time will tell. This is the point in time where we surged higher in 2012 to $8.30 due to drought, but also the point where we weakened in 2013 to $4.30 due to more favorable weather.
We need a weakening dollar, further fund buying in corn and short covering in wheat and continuation of the rebound in crude that closed above the 20-day moving average on Friday. Declining conditions in France and parts of Russia along with ongoing Black Sea uncertainty also will be contributors.
Wheat harvest picked up pace toward the end of last week in Northern Oklahoma, but stopped again by rain. After some additional weekend storm chances, the weather is clear and I would estimate most of Oklahoma and Texas will be complete by this time next week. As of Friday, Plains Grains estimated Texas at 42% complete, Oklahoma at 35% and Kansas at 1%. Talking to clients throughout the state, including those delivering to our grain operation, Enterprise Grain in Kremlin, yields are largely better than expected. Test weights continue to hold strong at and above 60 pounds per bushel, while protein ranges from 11.3 to 15.8%.
All eyes are now on Kansas, the largest wheat producer in the U.S. With the availability of high protein wheat over the past couple of years, protein premiums are non-existent with domestic flour mills desiring the 12.0 to 12.5% range while higher protein will largely be for export markets that have been lackluster. Basis levels also have continued to soften and remain variable with bids dropping measurably heading into the weekend. The rally in futures also gives rise to weaker basis levels. Many producers have or are planning to terminate wheat fields this year with new growth coming on from recent rains and weed pressure making it difficult to get moisture levels down to acceptable levels.
If you are planning to sell across the scales with the recent rally, consider re-owning those bushels with a call option or bull call spread. As discussed at length in last week’s article, this frees up capital while keeping the same length for upside opportunity in the market, but removes the risk of further basis deterioration and paying additional interest and storage fees. Grain options on July futures expire next Friday, June 23, followed by USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report at 2 p.m., after the close.
Losses across the cattle complex slowed this week with stability returning Friday despite surging grains after the mid-week selloff following the Fed’s decision to pause rate increases for now that sparked liquidation in the stock market. Buy the rumor, sell the fact they say. As quick as stocks sold, they were bought back and then some with the Dow surging to its highest levels since mid-February. While the Fed spoke about another two potential rate hikes, the market came to interpret this as the end is near. The chart gap created on Thursday’s open was filled during Friday’s session.
August feeders closed the week just below $235 per cwt and I believe there is potential for this contract to touch down on the $230 level by mid-to-late week, but then rally into the Cattle-on-Feed report ahead of Friday’s close. Fed cattle cash trade emerged late week and reached $182 in Kansas and Texas. Front month June futures remain at a discount at sub-$179. Enterprise Grain has sesame and mung bean contracts available. With the recent moisture, it is an ideal time to consider these crops to diversify your risk. Contract prices for these crops are exceptionally high given the last several years of drought and elevated import costs.
Now is the time to plant sesame and mung beans behind wheat.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
