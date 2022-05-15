ENID, Okla. — Recent comments by the Biden administration have called for a larger U.S. crop to curb inflation and combat rising food costs. Preliminary suggestions include offering crop insurance on double-crop acres where they have been previously unavailable.
Farmers who are not familiar with double-cropping systems should understand that it can be a very risky proposition. Considering the moisture situation most of the state currently is in, there is reason for concern that hot temperatures and untimely rainfall would hamper positive profits.
If double-cropping is a viable crop practice in your area, is it still a good idea? Rising input costs have decimated gains received from higher crop prices. In my budget calculations, a producer can nearly double previous crop production costs for the current year and expect to receive high crop prices only if the crop is hedged and can be produced.
Grain sorghum suffers from its reliance on nitrogen. Soybeans, being a legume, allow them to harness nitrogen from the atmosphere that is virtually free after a farmer invests in relatively low-cost inoculant for the seed. Grain sorghum will require 1-1.1 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of expected production. This could cost as much as $1.2/pound or over a 400% increase compared to previous years.
I do advocate for producers to weigh the pros and cons of such an endeavor. Crop prices are very high and can be hedged. Crop inputs can be managed and operating lines will need to be increased. Caution must be given to risk exposure and the number of acres that can be effectively managed. Running out of operating funds to purchase chemical for the crop could result in crop failure later in the season.
Crop inputs have been difficult to secure but not impossible. Producers should make these arrangements ahead of time in order to avoid missing timely application windows.
Weather forecasts that are long range and of low accuracy indicate that a hotter and dryer summer could be upon us. It certainly has been a warm and dry spring resulting in a below-average expected wheat yield. Consider if there will be leftover inputs from the current wheat crop and verify by using soil tests.
The future will be brighter if we manage our risks. Know your crop insurance coverage ahead of time and only plant the acres for which you can afford the crop inputs. Summer crops change daily and pests can wipe out a promising crop in as much time.
Remain vigilant and be a good manager by determining your operation’s strengths to leverage a successful summer.
