By Deloris Castor
During the summer months, the normal garden tour often becomes a garden disease and insect identification tour.
When looking at a plant you might see symptoms alerting you that something is not right. These symptoms can include discoloring, curling, spotting, unusual growth, lesions or for lack of a better word — oozing. While these symptoms can be concerning, they also are clues as what is wrong. A disease is “a condition of a plant that impairs normal functioning and is typically manifested by distinguishing signs and symptoms.”
The plant may have signs and symptoms, but what is causing this disease? The study of plant diseases is called plant pathology. And fortunately, OSU has a plant disease and insect diagnostic lab where plant pathologists can extract samples, look under microscopes and use tests to determine if there are any pathogens present.
A pathogen is a bacterium, virus or other microorganism that can cause a disease. If a pathogen is found to be present, then you can better know how to handle the situation. These are known as biotic diseases. The word biotic comes from the Greek word bios, meaning life. Biotic diseases arise due to living organisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and nematodes.
Sometimes a plant may seem like it has a disease due to the symptoms, but no pathogens are discovered. These are referred to as abiotic diseases, meaning to be absent of living organisms.
These are typically a result of environmental conditions such as soil, water, light, nutrients, chemical exposure or temperature that leads to stress of the plant. Abiotic diseases also are known as physiological disorders.
While the most assured way to determine a disease is to identify if and what pathogen might be present, clues often can be found in the landscape as to whether the disease might be abiotic instead of biotic.
• Clue 1: The same symptoms are present on different types of plants. Nutrient deficiencies often will cause the leaves of plants to turn yellow or purple.
If this is found on the foliage of all your vegetable plants, this would be a clue it is an environmental issue.
• Clue 2: Abiotic diseases often can be found in patterns or are uniform in their appearance in the landscape. Frost damage on bermudagrass can create a unique tiger strip pattern when frost settles on the lawn.
• Clue 3: Abiotic diseases are not contagious from one plant to another. In some cases, a plant will grow out of it or return to normal once the adverse environmental conditions have been corrected.
• Clue 4: Think about the weather. Most biotic diseases are fungi. Generally, they like moderate temperatures and moist conditions. If it is hot and dry (aka summer in Oklahoma), it is more likely to be an environmental problem than a pathogen.
While there is a plethora of problems that can plague our garden this time of year, determining whether it is biotic or abiotic can help you determine the next steps and hopefully solve the problem.
Castor is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.