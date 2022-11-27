Happy Thanksgiving weekend market watchers. Hopefully everyone had your fill of turkey, fixings and fellowship with family and friends.
It was a shortened trading week in the market with most markets closed Thursday and an abbreviated session Friday. Energy markets and equity indices traded on Thanksgiving, but with an early close.
Fed meeting minutes from the prior FOMC meeting released Wednesday revealed the Central Banks’ views that smaller rate hikes are to start “soon” given inflation data signaling a slowing of price pressures. The next and final FOMC meeting of the year will take place Dec. 13-14, with the rate decision to be announced at 1 p.m. Dec. 14. A 50-basis point increase is widely expected. Equity markets responded very positive to this news with the Dow Jones pushing above the mid-August highs and reaching levels not seen since late April of this year near 34,400.
It is hard to think this rally will have much longevity. The recent outbreak of COVID cases in China despite lockdowns is concerning and likely is to result in even more stringent actions by President Xi Jinping that likely will slow the economic outlook further.
The Russian Federation continues waging its war on the Ukraine as temperatures drop and people there will become increasingly desperate as living conditions deteriorate further with the coming cold. EU officials publicly disclosed intentions to implement a previously rumored price cap on Russian oil between $65-70 per barrel in hopes of squeezing Putin further, limiting his ability to generate foreign currency from energy exports to fund the Ukraine war effort. Meanwhile, it looks as though the 120-day extension of the grain corridor has indeed remained the status quo. However, I still have not seen Russian confirmation of their “terms” being met. It seems likely that we will see more market moving rhetoric over this deal with the next four months until something is resolved overall.
Private estimates this week released for Ukraine put grain exports above USDA forecasts, but any such forecasts are subject to high uncertainty and are at best a guess. Further damage to the Ukrainian power grid will at a minimum make loading and transportation more difficult. Argentine forecasts continue to be mixed, but remain less than ideal. Both of these factors are expected to keep some underlying support to the wheat market.
Lower interest rate hikes ahead has also helped put downward pressure on the U.S. dollar. This could be an important support factor for U.S. competitiveness and futures contracts. U.S. wheat export sales this week were at the upper end of expectations. Corn sales started to pick up this week and were a marketing year high, although still at the lower end of expectations. I have talked before about potential Brazil corn exports to China, and this was back in the news this week with the first shipment expected to be shipped this week. Next shipment is expected in December. The opening of this channel could be an issue for U.S. corn exports. Having said that, basis levels on U.S. corn remain elevated due to less corn on higher demand. This may pose more of an issue for the 2023 crop.
December 2023 futures for corn (and milo) are now at $6.10 area and have topped out at $6.35 in recent months. Soybean sales were at the lower end of expectations, but more U.S. shipments to China were announced. U.S. soybean harvest is completed with corn harvest 96% complete. South American weather now will become the more important driver for U.S. futures contracts in the coming months.
December corn and wheat options expired Friday. Wheat markets started the day higher on Friday, but sold off into the close. I suspect this had more to do with option expiration than anything else. December KC wheat held above the 100-day moving average despite the end of week weakness. Deferred contracts however closed below the 100-day moving average, although held above Wednesday’s lows. A break in the U.S. dollar index below 105.00 would bring needed support to wheat contracts in particular. Egypt was back in the market and bought Russian wheat.
U.S. winter wheat conditions were again below expectations at 32% good to excellent. While this held last week’s levels, conditions at this time last year were 44% G/E. Rain chances return to some of the Southern Plains this weekend, and we will continue to monitor conditions, but many areas remain dry with wheat only just emerging as the weather turns colder.
Cattle markets started the week out strong after last week’s bullish cattle-on-feed report with placements much lower than expected and in fact, the lowest for October since the USDA started the series in 1996. Feeder and live cattle futures gapped higher on Monday’s open. That was all she wrote, as they say, as markets sold off the remainder of the week. Monday’s action sure felt as if this were going to be a sustained upward move, but Wednesday’s plunge filling the chart gaps proved otherwise. Friday saw further liquidation despite higher equity markets. Higher corn prices and profit taking outweighed equity strength. The looming potential of another railroad strike also created some headwinds as this would be a major disruption of necessary flows in and out of the huge packer plants. Levels reached on feeders and fats by Friday’s close do however looking like a buying area for March and later feeder futures and February and later fat cattle futures in my estimation.
