This is an interesting time in the cattle industry. High feed costs, paired with a multi-year drought, have been circumstances for producers to deal with.
Despite high inputs, some producers are retaining heifers and the expense of development could be very high. This is more reason to develop a heifer that will have longevity and will remain in the herd long term. Let’s take a few moments and talk about longevity in the cow herd.
Longevity is impacted by culling. Cows are culled for many things including temperament, structural issues, age, teeth, etc. According to the 2017 NAHMS Study, approximately 64% of the time, the reason for culling a cow (in ranches with 50+ cows) was due to pregnancy status. This would include cows that were open or had aborted a calf.
Longevity is impacted by long- term reproductive health. Another interesting study out of the University of California-Davis (Renquist et al. 2006) looked at the natural impacts of age on a cow. These researchers evaluated 454 fall-calving British-cross cows 3 to 10 years of age and assessed the associations of age with body condition score (BCS) and production parameters. Within this study, 3-year-old cows had the lowest body weight and BCS and 8-year-old cows had the greatest. Interestingly, pregnancy rate averaged around 80% in cows up to 9 years of age but decreased to an average of 57% in 10-year-old cows.
Longevity increases when cows fit their environment. Many producers would say their old cows (10+ years) are equally productive to their young cows. I do agree that older cows add important value to a producer’s herd. If a cow makes it 10 years without losing a calf, we can assume she is well adapted to her production environment. Culling a cow simply because she is 10 is a matter of choice. However, the previous data set explains while some females remain productive to old age, there is greater chance of reproductive failure after 10 years of age.
So what can be done to increase longevity of a cow herd? I think the question can be traced in part back to the very beginning when we develop our breeding heifers. Are heifers developed with and adapted to the resources available? Researchers at the University of Nebraska and at the USDA-ARS Range Research Lab in Miles City, Montana, contest that the theory of feeding heifers and cows to a set body weight or BCS, “without consideration of the environmental abundance of associated resources,” is setting animals up for potential reproductive failure when feed resources are short. This is the idea that falsely altering an environment during heifer development to assure reproductive success may actually be reducing longevity.
Many organizations (including myself!) have promoted feeding heifers to 55-65% of mature weight in any way possible. This would include dry lot development and/or high energy rations that increase weight gain. Is this how our future cow herd will operate?
My guess is that few producers plan to drylot their cow’s long term. For this reason, producers should consider development strategies that adapt heifers to their future grazing environment. In this time of high feed prices, consider your development strategy, cost, and available resources.
Is there enough forage or grass to provide a good nutritional foundation for development? The current forage situation is dire and even if the rains come this spring, pastures need time to recover.
I hope this article gives producers some things to think about as they develop their heifers this spring and summer. Stay tuned for my next article that will outline tips for replacement heifer development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.