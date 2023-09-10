By Rick Nelson
Compost’s water retention capabilities are a big help to gardening, since excessive water is the main cause of erosion.
Water is unable to penetrate the ground and swells on the surface, rushing down to lower elevations. This takes the topsoil with it, reducing the land’s fertility. The topsoil is kept where it belongs, on top, by compost, which acts as a sponge that allows water to penetrate the ground more easily.
Compost can hold between 5-20 times its weight in water, so adding compost to the soil will increase the amount of water that can penetrate the soil. It also means that water can seep down to impervious rock layers, where it swells up, replenishing local springs, lakes and ponds.
The soil, rock and compost layers that water goes through filter it before it reaches these water sources. These local water sources should account for 40% of all rainfall. Therefore, compost can play an important role in encouraging rainfall use in an area.
The compost makes the soil rich in nutrients and the microbes that make it more bioavailable to plant roots for absorption make those nutrients even more accessible. This eventually leads to all those positive vibes reaching our hungry stomachs. Local compost is a way to ensure that food grown locally is more nutritious and efficient. Compost protects agriculture from many threats and ensures a resilient food system both in the near-term as well as long-term.
Soil has a lot of nutritional loss across the country due to erosion and the widespread use of inorganic fertilizers. The soil that lacks essential nutrients will affect the food it produces. Food that is less nutritious has been made from soils that are depleted.
Most food waste and yard waste are currently sent to landfills. Without the right environment for composting, food and yard wastes rot in landfills, releasing methane as well as carbon dioxide. The third leading cause of methane emission from humans is organic matter. What would have been trashed becomes a valuable resource that can generate more food. Composting turns garbage into black gold by completing the food chain. Plant roots release carbohydrates from their roots in order to attract and sustain these microbes. They get CO2 from the air and water they receive from their roots, and then through photosynthesis convert it to carbohydrates or sugars. These sugars, together with the microbes that enjoy them, create humus. Humus is not another party snack but the part of soil that retains soil structure, nutrients and moisture. It also is responsible for the retention of recently stored carbon under the soil.
Master Gardener program
To help you decide if you should apply to be a Master Gardener ask yourself these questions.
• Do I want to learn more about the culture and maintenance of many types of plants?
• Am I eager to participate in a practical and intense training program?
• Do I look forward to sharing my knowledge with people in my community?
• Do I have enough time to attend training and to serve as a volunteer?
If you answered yes to these questions, the Master Gardener program could be for you.
If accepted into the Master Gardener program, you will attend a Master Gardener training course, which will be held weekly beginning in late-September through December. Classes are taught by Extension service staff, local experts and Master Gardener volunteers.
The program offers a minimum of 40 hours of instruction that covers topics such as lawns; ornamental trees and shrubs; insect, disease and weed management; soils and plant nutrition; vegetable gardening; home fruit production; garden flowers; and water conservation.
You will receive a Master Gardener manual of comprehensive horticulture subjects.
To receive an enrollment form and class topic description, contact the Garfield County OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford, (580) 2378-1228 or email rick.nelson@okstate.edu. There is a course fee of $100. Classes will be held at the OSU Extension Center Enid 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.
