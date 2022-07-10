Howdy market watchers. It was a shortened trading week, but plenty of fireworks for just four trading days after the 4th.
Once the market reopened Tuesday morning, it took just two days for KC wheat to slide another 79 cents lower. Then in an about face after nearly all hope had been lost, Thursday and Friday put 95 cents back on the board for a $9.45 ¾ close above the 200-day moving average on the September contract. Chicago wheat had similar action, with an 87-cent rebound in the final two trading sessions of the week, but just shy of the 200-day moving average.
December new crop corn futures staged an impressive three-day rebound of 60-cents, filling the chart gap left by Tuesday’s lower open and managed to also close above the 200-day moving average. These grain closes suggest that a temporary bottom is in and we should see further follow through for both wheat and corn to the upside, although it likely will be a bumpy ride with volatility along the way.
Corn ratings deteriorated again this week with good to excellent down 3% from the prior week and slightly below average trade guesses. Similarly for soybeans, ratings declined 2% from the prior week.
Recent rains have benefited the major U.S. row crop producing states, but a mini derecho this past week left an area of corn fields lying flat across South Dakota and northwest Iowa. According to NOAA’s three-month outlook, weather patterns are turning hotter and drier through the end of September. That pattern has set in across much of the southern plains with summer crops and pastures in great need of moisture. We have customers already starting to chop corn for sileage in Oklahoma. Farmers are getting increasingly concerned about grass conditions and the tightness of hay inventories for this fall and winter.
The markets are now indeed turning back to trading fundamentals and weather. Strong U.S. jobs numbers on Friday also have started to stabilize the macro picture and brought back buyers in commodities and equities.
It was an extremely volatile week in the oil market with front month August crude trading as high as $111.45 and as low as $95.10 before recovering to close the week just shy of $105.00. The assassination of the former and longest serving prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, on Friday came as a shock to an otherwise stable economy. This adds additional uncertainty to an already unstable global situation. Tensions in Russia and Ukraine continue to grind on.
Wheat harvest continues with expectations for increasing yields and exports. The Ukraine grain traders union raised wheat crop estimates to 20.8 million metric tons from 19.2 million metric tons. These are still below USDA’s June estimates of 21.5 million metric tons. Tuesday’s USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports will include the latest estimates of global supply and demand, including exports and set the direction for trade in the coming weeks. Ukraine’s corn estimates were also increased by the trade union to 27.3 million metric tons versus 26.1 million metric tons previously and USDA’s 25.0 million metric tons.
It also has been said that much of Ukraine’s wheat crop is of milling quality, although difficult to imagine that much spring topdressing was applied.
USDA’s estimates for Russia’s wheat crop production and exports also will be watched closely with SOVECON increasing yield forecasts. However, I’ve also heard that early yields in southern Russia have only been around 40 bushels per acre. Russian wheat export prices declined by another $16 per ton this week and will continue to be very competitive on the world stage despite sanctions.
The same is true for Russian oil, which is finding its way to the market. As the Ukraine new crop harvest progresses, it is likely that more of these stocks will be dumped on the global market by the Russian regime and make it difficult for U.S. wheat to compete. A strong U.S. dollar also creates headwinds and is expected to remain firm with further interest rate hikes ahead and slowing economies.
Spring wheat conditions jumped more than expected this week at 66% good to excellent. Winter wheat harvest is now 54% complete vs. 57% expected. Production updates in this week’s USDA report may add further support for the wheat market.
If you are selling physical wheat at these levels, I would consider buying call options. With the recent rally, I also would advise selling call options. Buying a call and selling a call is what’s called a “bull-call-spread.” There is no margin call on this structure regardless of what the market does, on the upside or downside. While buying the call is expensive due to higher price levels and volatility, this means you get paid a lot for selling the call option. This structure lowers your upfront cost of upside and also provides some insurance if the market goes lower.
This week, I worked with clients on December KC wheat $9.00-$12.00 bull call spreads that costs around 70 cents. That’s 70 cents per bushel cost for the opportunity to make $3.00 per bushel. Give me a call to discuss this strategy for your marketing.
The cattle market lost its push this week with the reversal in feed grains. While the cash market remains on fire, the futures are going to add pressure in the coming weeks if Tuesday’s grain reports support more upward momentum. I foresee cattle numbers continuing to decline as drought conditions linger. With feed grain and macro pressure, we could see October feeders drop back to $176.10, where I think we’ll find support. We need to hold $138.35 on October fats or risk going lower.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
