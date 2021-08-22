Howdy market watchers. The old trading adage that “nothing of importance happens in the grain markets in the last two weeks of August,” rang true this week with long liquidation across nearly all ag commodities.
After inside days on the corn chart last Friday and on Monday for Chicago, Minneapolis and KC wheat, markets broke lower and followed through the rest of the week. It wasn’t only ag commodities that were under pressure, however, with crude oil dropping nearly 10%, metals lower to mixed, equities slipping and cattle markets weaker before finishing the week firmer ahead of Friday’s USDA Cattle-on-Feed report.
Feeders, the U.S. dollar and crypto-currencies were among the few markets that closed higher on the week.
As often seems the case, cattle futures started moving ahead of the on-feed report that was released at 2 p.m. after the market close. July 1 cattle-on-feed were slightly less than expectations. June placements were also less than expected at 91.9% versus 93.1%. Marketings for June were less than expected at 95.5% versus average trade guesses of 96.7%. Feeder futures rebounded this week recovering back above the 50-day moving average, but unable to hold above the 20-day moving average. The June 11-14 gap remains on the August feeder chart down at $151.90.
While gaps do get filled on charts, it is hard to imagine that this gap will be filled by the time of the expiration of this contract on Aug. 26. September feeder contracts onward made new highs on Friday. Gaps also remain on these deferred contracts down at $154.075 on the September contract versus Friday’s close at $165.50. The cattle market remains strong on all accounts. Cash prices this week at the sale barn were slightly lower, although still firm going into the fall when producers are buying stockers to graze on wheat pasture.
For producers concerned about buying calves at these elevated price levels, the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) offered protection on 800-pound steers out to March 18, 2022, at around $47 per head. This compares to $168 March 2022 put options at $63.60 per head for the same weight. Of course, protecting a lower price level will cost less, but also raises your deductible, so to speak, whereby the market can fall with the loss on you before your insurance (LRP or put option) kicks in.
There are, however, considerations with the LRP that are different from utilizing the CME put options directly. LRP protection cannot be offset before the expiration date even if you sell your cattle before March 18 in the example above. Note, cattle protected under LRP also cannot be sold more than 60 days before the expiration of your LRP protection unless there are exceptions issued such as now due to drought conditions, but that exception is likely to come to an end at some point soon. The premium for LRP is not due until after the protection expires versus put options where the premium has to be paid at the time of buying the put.
For LRP, there also is coverage for heifers that factors in the wider basis when selling heifers versus steers, whereas the CME put option is based on 750-pound steers. As of Friday, LRP could protect $151.20 on 800-pound heifers for just under $40 per head out to March 18 next year. CME put options are based on 50,000 pounds, while LRP covers a per head basis all the way down to one head. If LRP coverage is of interest to you, give me a call and I will quote LRP versus CME put options and discuss the pros and cons of both to see what best suits your operation. These products also can be used in combination with each other to maximize your flexibility while also reducing the overall cost of protection.
In addition to feeder cattle contracts, there also are price coverage on calves under 600 pounds, including those unborn calves in your cow herd. There also are fed cattle contracts for steers and heifers weighing between 1,000-1,400 pounds. So far, I am licensed in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Missouri. If you are from a different state and have interest in LRP, let me know and I will get licensed to be able to provide LRP and CME quotes in one phone call.
If you’re in Oklahoma, join us along with Sidwell Insurance on Monday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Autry Tech in Enid for dinner and updates on crop insurance and grain and cattle markets. You also can join us on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Enid Livestock Market for barbecue beef and discussions on cattle markets and comparisons of LRP and CME price protection tools.
The grain markets struggled this week with a broader profit taking and long liquidation as the inflation anxiety continues to wane. Despite trillions being pumped into the U.S. and global economy, the Federal Reserve meeting minutes released this week from the previous FOMC meeting revealed that tapering will start as soon as this year. With optimism running high despite a continued increase in delta variant cases, inflationary trades such as bonds, gold and Eurodollars are showing anything but signs of inflationary concerns, at least for the time being. However, it is a matter of when not if that these inflationary trades will be back in style.
The stronger U.S. dollar has pressured commodities generally with China demand estimates and weather adjusted production uncertainties working to tip the scales. China was back in the market for soybeans this week.
The Profarmer crop tour of Midwest corn and soybean yields concluded Thursday pegging overall corn yields at 177.0 bpa versus USDA’s latest estimates at 174.6 bpa and soybean yields at 51.2 bpa versus USDA’s 50.0 bpa yield target. This brings US. corn production up to 15.116 billion bushels versus 14.75 billion bushels in the latest USDA reports and 4.436 billion bushels for soybeans versus USDA’s 4.339 billion bushels.
Corn and soybean futures closed below key moving averages this week with December corn’s 200-day moving average below at $4.95 versus Friday’s close at $5.37 and November’s 200-day moving average near $12.42 versus the week’s close at $12.90¾. The chart gap on December corn between $4.77½ and $4.80¾. Watch the $5.00 level on December corn for a technical breakdown.
The underlying bullish sentiments in this market make it difficult to imagine retesting those levels, but anything is possible in this market environment especially considering expanded daily limits.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start, and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.