Howdy market watchers. The heat is on, just as the water spigot turns off.
The wheat harvest is finally on hot and heavy. Oklahoma’s crop is estimated to be 22% harvested along with Texas at 36% while Kansas is yet to get underway. We will see this progress advance drastically by next week with an open weather forecast ahead. In fact, the probability of a hotter, dryer trend is in store for the foreseeable future.
We are thankful for the rain we’ve received that has pastures and summer crops off to a great start. Test weights seem to be holding around 60 pounds per bushel with proteins between 12 and 14%. Few producers have cut entire fields to calculate yields, but we’ve heard between 20 and 40 bushels per acre.
After all the precipitation and now sunshine, the weeds are coming. Many producers are spraying wheat fields to both hasten dry down as well as eliminate weed pressure for harvest as well as double crop planting. Winter wheat conditions last Monday were again steady with expectations at 30%, one percentage point above the week prior. Overall wheat harvest is 5% complete. Corn plantings are now tracking two percent ahead of average at 94% complete. This week marked the first corn crop ratings that came in at 73% good to excellent versus 68% expected and one percentage point over last year’s initial rating. Both planting progress and ratings are a significant improvement over the situation just a few weeks ago when wet weather had the market fearing for the worst. Soybean plantings are now 78% complete, slightly behind expectations, but largely on track with the average. Spring wheat planting continues to be slow at just 82% versus a 97% average.
With continued weather in spring wheat areas, we may see more of these acres shift to beans before all is said and done. Cotton areas have received beneficial rains and plantings have accelerated well above normal pace now at 84% complete. Sorghum plantings remain on trend.
It was a busy week of headliners and reports. News overnight Sunday that Russia had attacked Ukraine’s third-largest grain export terminal in the southern Ukraine city of Mykolaiv sent the wheat market surge closing above the 50-day moving average. This was just ahead of the highly anticipated meeting on Wednesday in Turkey where Russia was to discuss details for the export corridor. However, that meeting came and went without any material agreement. While that helped to partially support wheat futures, it failed to add any significant premium that kept the market below the key 50-day moving average. I suspect we will hear more about Ukrainian grain exports in the coming weeks as harvest there kicks off with need for storage capacity.
News of export flows opening will pressure markets, so be aware. Yield data reports potentially could as well, if we start seeing better-than-expected figures coming out of Kansas. July KC wheat rallied somewhat into the close, but closed below the 50-day moving average. If this market doesn’t close above $11.70 in the coming sessions, we could see $10.90 and then the $10.50-level. Friday’s USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports surprised with a 0.3 bpa yield increase for U.S. winter wheat to 48.2 bpa average. Hard red winter wheat production came in 1% lower than last year and lower than expected and below last month’s 590 million bushels at 583 million bushels for June. However, this was more than offset by increases in white wheat production by 12 million bushels over last month after receiving timely, beneficial rains.
This increased 2022-23 ending stocks above expectations while global stocks were in line with expectations. U.S. ending stocks were increased for old and new crop after old crop exports were reduced by 50 million bushels more than expected. Perhaps the biggest surprise for corn was the increase in Ukrainian production by 6 million metric tons. This likely stems from more acres getting planted versus initial expectations. U.S. soybean ending stocks came in lower than expected for both old and new crop with old crop exports adjusted higher than expected. As announced earlier in the week by CONAB, the USDA also increased Brazilian as well as Argentine corn and soybean production more than expected. World ending stocks for corn and soybeans were slightly higher than expected. China imports of old and new crop corn and soybeans were left unchanged.
The corn and soybean markets were on a tear this week. December corn futures were up nearly 30 cents, while November soybean futures rallied 60 cents making new highs on Thursday. Similar to wheat, corn futures were unable to break above the 50-day moving average. The release of May’s CPI data on Friday showed inflation increasing 8.6% year-over-year, the highest since December 1981. As if this wasn’t bad enough news, the University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment was the lowest since 1978. This index is a gauge for consumer optimism and the current level of 50.2 is lower than during COVID, lower than the financial crisis and even lower than peak inflation back in the 1980s. Having said that, there seems to be a disconnect between national level sentiments and individual sentiments, which are higher in my estimation. However, this headline risk followed by a likely 50 basis point hike in interest rates by the Fed next week could see equities liquidate even further. The Dow was down over 740 points on Friday.
After a volatile week in cattle markets that staged an impressive rally mid-week, we could see these contracts come under pressure in the days ahead. High fuel and food prices and concern about the economy on the evening news could see consumers meter spending. This could come in the form of the share of wallet on beef. Americans may not sacrifice the summer grilling season just yet, though, but be mindful of protecting these price levels. Exports to Asia also remain strong. August feeders closed the week at $174.475, while August fats finished at $136.200. If you’ve been waiting to protect downside on cattle held through late summer or early fall, this may be the area to do so.
If you're ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies.
