Harvested wheat acres are down and now the remaining crop still in the field will have a risk of sprouted kernels.
One of the concerns I have been talking to farmers about this summer has been seed wheat prospects this fall. These concerns have mostly been about availability, seed quality and costs. Overall, there still should be plenty of options available but certain varieties could be harder to find. The first step usually is choosing a variety or varieties best suited for the farming operation.
The No. 1 seeded wheat variety in Oklahoma the past two years was Doublestop CL+. Even though it’s a Clearfield traited variety, many farmers choose it for the other agronomic traits and never planned to apply the herbicide Beyond. Gallagher has been a top variety this decade mostly because it was another robust variety suitable for grazing. Smith’s Gold took a close second this past season, which is understandable since it’s a good replacement for Gallagher for longer spring grazing, better nitrogen use efficiency, greenbug tolerance and stripe rust tolerance.
Choosing a variety can be a challenge as there are upwards of 100 different varieties to select from. Discussions with your Extension educator, agronomist and seed dealer can help narrow down the list. A great resource is wheat.okstate.edu to find current research reports.
When growing wheat for forage one of the easiest ways to get more tonnage is to plant early. Research conducted from Oklahoma State University has shown that more forage is produced the earlier we plant. Some trials show that sowing wheat the first week of September yielded about twice as much fall forage as a mid-late September planting date. When sowing wheat this early we can sacrifice some grain potential and some pest issues can occur.
These pests include many viruses, root rots, foliar diseases, hessian flies, wheat curl mites, wireworms, army cutworms and weeds. Some aid can be made through the use of seed treatments that include an insecticide and/or a fungicide. These seed treatments can reduce root/foot rots, bunt, smut, leaf rust, powdery mildew, hessian fly as well as reduce aphids that can transmit barely yellow dwarf virus. When selecting a seed treatment be cautious of grazing restrictions, which can range from 0-45 days depending on product used.
Mite-transmitted diseases (wheat streak mosaic, high plains disease or Triticum mosaic) can greatly reduce spring forage and grain production when an early fall infection occurs. The best management practice would be to prevent a green bridge prior to sowing the wheat. A minimum of two weeks of nothing green (including corn, sorghums, volunteer wheat and other grassy weeds) is needed to allow the wheat curl mite to starve out prior to wheat seeding. The wheat curl mite still might vector these viruses when invading from neighboring fields, but the viruses will cause less of an impact due to a later infection.
The next easiest way to increase fall forage would be to increase your seeding rates. Several field trials have shown that fall forage will increase with increasing seeding rates up to five bushels to the acre. Fall forage can be increased with higher seeding rates, but the economics start to become a little less favorable after a rate of two bushels to the acre due to seed costs. Increasing seeding rates as the planting season progresses can also assist in producing more forage due to less tiller development, but increasing seeding rates hardly ever makes up for lost forage potential compared to sowing earlier.
Managing soil fertility starts with a soil sample. Acidic soils can limit forage production as much as anything else. The only solution to fix acidic soils is to apply lime, but variety selection and banding phosphorus fertilizer in-furrow can help offset the loss in forage production. Banding fertilizer with our grain drills is more efficient and economical because it is placed right with the seed and rates can be greatly reduced.
To find out more about variety selection and how to produce decent wheat pasture economically visit your local OSU Extension office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.