Howdy market watchers. It was truly a magical Monday. Beautiful Diana Mary Sidwell was born at 3:48 p.m. with a head full of hair. We are blessed that mother and baby are home and doing well.
What perspective such times bring to life. She already has taken an interest in commodity trading.
In other news, it was a week of wind, heat and empty rain chances. This weekend is a do or die time for much of winter wheat in the Southern Plains. Condition ratings Monday were 2% below good-to-excellent expectations and the lowest since 1996 at just 30%. In Texas, 81% of the wheat crop is now rated poor-to-very poor followed by 48% in Colorado, 37% in Oklahoma and 31% in Kansas at the lowest rating.
We are well beyond a full recovery even should the forecast turn wet. Spider mites and other insects have been reported in a number of areas with producers hesitant or downright refusing to spend more as crop prospects dwindle. The next couple weeks will seal the fate as many acres get claimed as losses through crop insurance. This comes at a time when Argentina also has announced fewer wheat acres likely and continued power shifts in the Ukraine.
Russian claims of victory in Mariupol and talk of moving toward the major port city of Odessa are dire for grain trade. Even should a crop get harvested, logistics likely will be unreliable at best if not entirely offline. After piercing $12.00 in overnight trade on Tuesday, it was a week of profit taking in the wheat market. While the KC wheat market slipped nearly 70 cents from high to low this week, the charts still are consolidating. I suspect there is potential for the July KC contract to trade as low as $11.07 after violating the $11.45-area this week, but I foresee this market continuing to be well supported given current conditions and the weather outlook ahead.
Monday afternoon’s condition ratings update will be the market’s next fundamental fodder, which I suspect will be supportive. July KC wheat closed the week at $11.49½. While weather conditions and geopolitics have been supportive of grain prices, U.S. exports have not in recent weeks. The U.S. dollar remains strong keeping U.S. commodities firm to global buyers.
It was encouraging to see China back in the market for U.S. corn on Friday with a large 1,347,000 metric ton purchase. China’s widespread lockdowns on recent COVID outbreaks have resulted in major disruptions at key ports. This has caused additional disruptions to already congested trade lanes, especially the flow of containers that in turn increases prices. Corn markets eased to end the week, although active weather patterns in the Midwest as plantings get underway should keep underlying support.
The setback in crude oil prices this week also created some headwinds as concerns of higher interest rates raised fears of a slower economy.
Equity markets held ground most of the week until a reversal Thursday and heavy selling Friday took back all recent gains trading back down to mid-March levels. However, gold and silver prices slumped equity weakness, although we could see these safe haven commodities gain favor next week should such sentiments extend further. Such headline weakness also could begin to impact consumer spending with a broader base of consumers now invested in the stock market. High gas prices and other inflationary price pressures also could contribute to a potential slowdown in consumer spending.
This could damper the rally in cattle markets that we saw this week. Front month live cattle futures surged to levels not seen since late-February, while deferred contracts made new highs supported by cash sales in the $146 range. October fats traded to $147.50 on Friday before selling off to finish the day. Feeder cattle futures managed to recover some of recent losses as corn eased. USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report released Friday after the close brings a bearish tilt to markets for next week.
April 1 on-feed numbers were slightly higher than expectations at 101.7% above last year versus average expectations of 100.4%. March placements came in much higher than expected at 99.6% versus trade expectations of 92.2%. March marketings were slightly lower than expected at 98.0% versus 98.4% expected. I believe such high placement numbers continue to show the impact of drought with more cattle going to feed yards as feed availability and price pressures decisions. Hot, dry weather also is impacting forage for graze out cattle that is beginning to head out. Grass is slow in coming on this year and fertilizer remains expensive. However, I believe it’s important to apply some fertilizer to bolster grass growth when we do get rains. This will be a valuable resource should we come into some moisture.
The rebound in feeder cattle has been welcome, but we’re not out of the woods yet. However, the cattle gap likely will be seen in the fall months, and I think it wise to consider buying call options once selling stockers at current prices. If you’re purchasing cattle here, I still think downside protection while keeping the upside open in this volatile environment is warranted. Put options and LRP, basically a subsidized put option, are my top picks to protection for grass cattle.
If you're ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let's talk markets.
