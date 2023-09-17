Howdy market watchers. Rain makes grain. We are thankful for the break in the status quo weather patterns with needed moisture gracing the plains.
Temperatures climb higher again next week, but remain below 90 degrees while rain chances also return. This cooler, overcast and wetter weather likely has saved later planted soybeans as the August heat resulted in crop insurance losses for some producers.
The USDA came out with the much-anticipated Crop Production and WASDE estimates this past Tuesday. Reports were mixed, with reductions in yield for both corn (from 175.1 bpa to 173.8 bpa) and soybeans (from 50.9 bpa to 50.1 bpa), but across-the-board increases in harvested acres. This left total corn production at 15.134 billion bushels, which is higher than last month’s USDA forecasts and above average trade guesses that were calling for a reduction to 14.986 billion bushels. Interesting that this increase was at the same time that good to excellent ratings declined another 1% to 52%.
Conversely, soybean production was lower at 4.146 billion bushels versus last month, as well as below average trade guesses of 4.152 billion bushels that seem more in line with G/E ratings that also declined another percentage point to 52%.
Based on these production revisions, U.S. ending stocks for 2023-24 were increased for corn above last month’s USDA figures, as well as trade guesses while decreased for soybeans below last month, but above average trade estimates. Bottomline, more corn, less beans. On a global level, the USDA increased soybean exports for Brazil and corn production for China and the Ukraine. China imports for corn were left unchanged, but soybean imports were increased by one million metric ton to 100 MMT slightly lower than last year’s 102 MMT.
Corn and soybean charts were both weaker on report day, while the U.S. dollar continued to hold its ground and cattle set its base for yet another leg higher. Indeed, it seems there is nothing that can stop this cattle market on its way to the moon, as they say.
It was another week of new, all-time highs in the feeder and fed cattle futures markets. Thursday and Friday sessions traded with profound strength, with all contracts closing near session highs to end the week. Cash fed cattle developed late in the week as per usual, but with meaningful strength. Recall that packers were looking to keep cash prices at or below the $180 per cwt level in the south. Well, the high cash trade on Friday in Texas was $183 per cwt.
With the major three auto labor unions of the UAW on strike, could this trigger an end to the exuberant consumer demand that continues to propel cattle prices to move higher? It is hard to say. While many are calling for a soft landing to the Fed’s rate hikes, national headlines of labor strikes for key infrastructure across the U.S. could dampen such expectations. While such strikes are typically short lived, these are unprecedented times going into an election year when inflation has surged in a relatively short period of time and is likely to be near an end.
Labor unions see this as a now-or-never time to take a stand. However, the auto companies are fighting back hard with the prospects of slower consumer demand ahead. This next week will be critical, and the stock market will be watching developments carefully with seemingly more impetus to weaken than rebound. The August CPI was reported hotter than expected this week ahead of next week’s FOMC rate decision. The surge in crude oil and gasoline prices were the major contributor.
While some expect this energy rally could be short-lived, that is far from certain. I’m not at all convinced that those in the world that “control” the price level of petroleum-based fuels have any desire to help the U.S. or any western country to tame rampant inflation for the sake of their own economies from energy exports at higher prices. Higher energy prices also flow through to agriculture commodity markets. Just like we saw in the biofuel boom of yester years, the increasing shift to food commodities for fuel feedstock is aligning agriculture commodities increasingly with its fuel equivalent.
This time it’s more oilseeds than starch. While there are calls for corn to weaken into harvest, a continued surge in crude oil prices will see the crude-corn spread widen to unprecedented levels that will likely be short-lived. There are plenty of calls for a sell off in the corn market as harvest progresses now at just 5% complete, but there is broad-based consensus that wheat has finally bottomed. Figures in the WASDE report brought supportive news for the bulls with 2023-24 global ending stocks for wheat slipping 7.0 MMT, while average trade guesses called for just 1.3 MMT. This is a big deal, all else considered, especially after the overextended liquidation in wheat futures. Wheat longs are exhausted assuming that every rally will face selling. I believe we are at the turning point.
Chicago wheat closed above the downward sloping trendline started in early August. Kansas City wheat came right up to its downward sloping trendline, but did trade higher after an inside day on Thursday. This suggests further follow through on the upside in the next session starting on Sunday evening. If you’re looking for an impulsive market with plenty of frustration and reasons not to trade, wheat is your market and now is the time. USDA’s reduction in global ending stocks stems from production as well as export declines in Argentina, Australia, Canda and the EU driven primarily by shortages in France. While the USDA did increase Russian exports as well as Ukrainian wheat production and exports, I think the trade is beginning to discount the ability for exports out of the Black Sea region to flow efficiently and consistently to the world markets. Dryness also is developing in that region, being one of the five driest 30-day periods in the last 45 years. All in all, it seems that most if not all bearish news is factored into the wheat market.
Should there be any weakening in the U.S. dollar and emergence of wheat demand from U.S. origin, this wheat market is going to multiply. If you’re pressing for cash flow and need to sell your wheat, do so, but buy a call option to keep your upside open. If you sell 5,000 bushels of wheat, a futures contract equivalent, at $8.00 per bushel, the elevator will pay you $40,000. To buy an at-the-money call option on the March 2024 futures, the total investment is approximately $0.48 per bushel or $2,400 to have upside exposure on 5,000 bushels. That means you get to access $37,600 in that example while still maintaining a 5,000 bushel position if the market goes up. If you held those same bushels in physical storage with storage rates and interest, it would cost you $0.30 per bushel at least and assumes that basis as well as the futures market doesn’t weaken.
Cash flow is tight for everyone in this market and it is getting tighter. It is time to sharpen the pencil and utilize the tools available to you.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.