Howdy market watchers. As we wrap up the month of February this year, we also mark the unprecedented and unfortunate first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
While Russian troops lined the Ukrainian border for months prior to its crossing, many observers did not expect the full invasion that ensued, nor that it would still be raging. Most also did not expect the capital city of Kyiv, only some 200 miles from the border, to still stand free under the Ukrainian flag one year later. This war has exposed a number of surprises, not the least of which is the ruthlessness of Russia’s leader, as well as the weaknesses of its military. The United States and western allies have sent billions to the aid of the Ukrainian military, while Russia has been supported by Iranian drones and now talk of more direct support from China.
President Putin re-emerged this week presenting a televised State of the Russian Union address, as well as a high stakes meeting with China’s leading diplomat, Wang Yi, in a sign of increasing solidarity among the two communist countries. While China was more engaged in the rhetoric prior to the invasion, including a visit by Putin to the Olympic Games in Beijing, where plans were discussed, it has largely been on the sidelines after the war began. Until now.
Friday also marked the expiration of the Black Sea grain corridor brokered by Turkey between Russia and the Ukraine to allow Ukrainian grain to flow from its ports. In a move to insert itself as a force on the international stage, China released a 12-point plan this week calling for a ceasefire between Russia and the Ukraine. This plan, whose outcomes favor Russia, consisted of 1) Respecting the sovereignty of all countries; 2) Abandoning the Cold War mentality; 3) Ceasing hostilities; 4) Resuming peace talks; 5) Resolving the humanitarian crisis; 6) Protecting civilians and prisoners of war; 7) Keeping nuclear power plants safe; 8) Reducing strategic risks; 9) Facilitating grain exports; 10) Stopping unilateral sanctions; 11) Keeping industrial and supply chains stable; 12) Promoting post-conflict reconstruction.
China’s President Xi is said to be visiting Russia in the coming weeks just as tensions with the U.S. escalate over recent spy balloons and this week’s airborne confrontations in the South China Sea. With China now more publicly backing Russia in this fight and discussion of sending arms, the degree of geopolitical tensions and potential impacts on markets could escalate quickly.
Grain, energy and equity markets will be on the forefront of the impacts with cattle markets to follow. Just be aware that surprises to the market can happen at any time in such an environment.
The markets had fresh data to consider this week with the annual USDA Ag Outlook Forum in Washington, D.C. The first surprise was breaking a decades-long tradition of releasing the full supply and demand forecasts on Friday morning that were instead posted at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning before the meetings started.
The row crop forecasts including 91.0 million acres planted to corn and 87.5 million acres planted to soybeans will require an unusually favorable spring in order to achieve. Ending stocks for wheat, corn and soybeans all came in lower than last year. For wheat, the ending stock estimate is below the five-year average and well below trade expectations. However, the USDA did decrease average farm sale prices for corn, beans and wheat by $1.10 per bushel, $1.40 per bushel and $0.50 per bushel, respectively. In a surprising move, the USDA did increase U.S. corn exports to a 3-year high due to reduced exports from the Ukraine.
The recent rally in the U.S. dollar and subsequent tepid U.S. wheat exports led to this week’s three-session, 50-60 cent decline across KC and Chicago wheat contracts. Friday also marked expiration day for March options, which I believe influenced selling pressures and believe they were overdone. Weekend rains in the U.S. plains also weighed on wheat contracts, although I don’t expect the totals to be above expectations and quite opposite as we’ve become accustomed to. Due to poor wheat conditions, there is discussion of abandonment totals reaching nearly 5%, especially as corn and soybean prices have remained relatively firm. Wheat’s selloff has potential to spill over into the row crops, particularly the corn market that has had little help from crude oil this week.
Friday also marked the release of USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report. Overall, the figures had a bullish bias with Feb. 1 on-feed lower than expected, down 4% from last year. January placements also were lower than expected, down 4% from last year. January marketings were higher than expected and 4% above last year. Combined with weaker grain markets, this report should help the cattle market continue strength into next week. Cash fats were traded at $164 this week, and we could see this firmness continue. A case of mad cow disease was reported Thursday in the state of Para in northern Brazil that resulted in a halt on Brazilian exports of beef to China. I believe this also provided some strength in markets with buying shifting to Australia and the U.S. until market access resumes.
While this news did not negatively impact our market at this time, such headlines can do so in short order and a reason to stay vigilant in protecting downside risk even and perhaps especially in an otherwise bullish market environment. I have discussed the gap on March feeders that will be filled when the market reaches $190.60. I believe we will finally see that gap filled this next week.
Join Sidwell Insurance and Sidwell Strategies for discussion on crop insurance and markets on Tuesday, Feb. 28,at Autry Technology Center starting at 6 p.m.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
