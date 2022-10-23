Howdy market watchers. The weather continues to be fickle. Just as fall-like temperatures get us in the mood for vests and hot drinks, it turns back to the 90s.
However, this time, it looks to be followed by the best rain chances for our area that we’ve seen in a long while. All the models look aligned that the Southern Plains are set to get decent coverage of an inch plus and in some places above 2.0-2.5 inches. We’re not holding our breath, but indeed hoping and praying that this time will be different.
As winter wheat planting accelerates, such moisture comes at an ideal time for what’s been planted and about to be planted. In fact, we probably will see more wheat acres behind double crops if the precipitation is meaningful. Winter wheat pasture is desperately needed for forage during the colder months given the extreme shortage and high price of hay.
Auction barns continue to be flooded with cows that get younger in age with each passing week. The reduction in the U.S. beef cow herd will take years to recover and it’s not over yet. I was down at Oklahoma City National Stockyards earlier this week and there have been anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 more head of cattle through just that barn on a weekly basis this year versus average runs.
The fat cattle market seemed to start reflecting this imbalance between supply and demand with cash trading $148 this week in Nebraska. December live cattle futures started the week at $148 per cwt and made a new high Friday at $152.50 before closing the week at $151.425. Feeder cattle also managed an impressive rally though more muted with volatile feed grains and equity markets. November feeders began the week at $174.775, traded to a high Friday of $179.325 and closed at $178.350. March feeder futures are back above $182 and August 2023 feeders closed back above $200.
The rally in cattle markets also was in anticipation of a bullish cattle-on-feed report that was released Friday at 2 p.m. after the close. The market got what it was expecting. The USDA pegged on-feed numbers for Oct. 1 at 99.1% of last year in line with expectations. This was the first year-over-year decline in 10 months. Placement numbers are always highly anticipated and came in even lower than expected at 96.2% of last year versus 96.4% for the average trade guess. Marketings were as strong as expected at 104% of last year’s levels.
The combination of bullish headline numbers and the potential for rain could see prices for calves increase this next week, which have been under pressure due to continued drought conditions. I believe we soon will see $182 on November feeders and $184.50 on March feeders. The fundamentals continue to support such firmer cattle markets. Half a million more cattle were slaughtered YTD through September as compared to 2021. During that same period, beef cow slaughter was up over 13% and heifer slaughter was up 5.2%, making up for reductions in steer numbers. Cow-calf will increasingly be the place to be to capture the profitability that will emerge from this shift.
With hawkish talk from the Fed in recent weeks and months as stubbornly high inflation persists and corporate earnings mixed, equity markets have lost luster in volatile trading. This also has weighed on cattle markets as consumer confidence gets rocky when the stock market swings wildly. However, Friday’s major rebound with the Dow climbing more than 700 points, having its best week since June, demonstrates what even a slight relief in hawkishness can do for sideline money. Talk from some Fed officials who suggested this fastest rate hike in history may need to moderate sent markets across asset classes surging from energy to equities to metals, grains and livestock.
The Dow finished the week at the 50-day moving average above 31,100, from session lows at 30,100, a 1,000 point swing in one day. Should we get upside follow through, strong resistance exists at 31,500. The nearing election likely will increase volatility as will uncertainty in the UK, which lacks a prime minister after the latest resigned after the shortest term in history, and Russia, which has increased attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure ahead of the winter months.
A strong U.S. dollar and poor exports have pressured the wheat market lower. KC wheat closed Friday right at the 100-day moving average after trading all the way down to the 50-day moving average at $9.29½ to start the day. Thursday’s session was an inside day on the charts followed by an outside day on Friday with a breakout, in either direction, soon ahead. If we don’t hold the $9.26 area on December KC wheat, we could be heading back to the $9 mark. Rains in the plains and Black Sea headlines will be the drivers this next week.
Soybeans have showed signs of strength with demand from China and other markets boosting U.S. exports. Low water levels on major shipping routes in the U.S. continue to be an issue. Barge rates have skyrocketed while basis levels are lowering for farmers upriver given commodities cannot be moved out timely. Meanwhile, basis levels are at a premium at ports where export demand is strong. We could see bean futures remain firm as Brazil plantings also are lagging, but there is fairly open weather for Midwest harvest that could see downward pressure return.
The CME Group announced this week that daily trading limits will be changed again effective Nov. 1. This time, however, the move is lower especially for expanded limits the session following limit up or down trading. Regular limits for wheat and corn are reduced by 5 cents to 65 cents and 45 cents, respectively. Expanded trading limits then go to $1 and 70 cents, respectively. Soybean regular limits will be reduced by 15 cents to $1.00 while expanded limits will be $1.50, down from $2.30.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets.! Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
